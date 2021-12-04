Ghaziabad admin now plans to vaccinate all beneficiaries with 1st dose by Dec 15

After missing the November 30 deadline of vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries in the district with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, district officials have set a new deadline and are now targeting to complete the task by December 15.

According to official data, the district has administered the first dose to 2,430,509 people till December 3 of the total 2,702,167 eligible beneficiaries identified in the district, taking the first dose coverage to 89.95%. The second dose coverage is about 52.42% with 1,416,492 beneficiaries completely vaccinated against the virus.

Officials, on their part, have planned extensive door to door campaign to spread awareness about Covid vaccination, more so after cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have come to the fore.

“In terms of overall first dose coverage, the district stands at the third spot after Gautam Budh Nagar and Shahjahanpur. By December 15, we plan to vaccinate all beneficiaries with the first dose. We have also planned to rope in ration dealers to increase awareness among beneficiaries in the areas which have been left out of the inoculation drive or where vaccination coverage is low,” said R K Singh, district magistrate of Ghaziabad.

According to figures available on the CoWIN portal, in the last one week spanning from November 26 to December 2, the district has been administering about 7,837 first doses on an average daily. The district administration will have to administer about 22,638 doses per days in the remaining 12 days starting from November 3 to meet its target of vaccinating all beneficiaries with the first dose by December 15.

With the current daily average of administering 7,837 doses, the district would need about 35 more days to meet the first dose vaccination target.

“We also plan to tap the super spreader groups, such as auto drivers, who come in direct contact with the public everyday, and have directed them to get the first dose. Moreover, teams have been deployed at engineering colleges, bus stations, ration shops and other public places for creating awareness and scaling up the vaccination drive,” said Singh.

The administration is now focussing on areas, such as Kaila Bhatta, Shaheed Nagar, Loni and Vijay Nagar, where vaccination coverage is low.

“There is no shortage of vaccine.It has been observed that the turnout for vaccination has slowed down since the festive season and more so after Covid cases have reduced considerably. We are using different measures to meet our vaccination target,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination.