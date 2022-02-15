Ghaziabad admin relaxes Covid restrictions as cases dip

The Covid-induced restrictions were relaxed in Ghaziabad on Monday, with the district administration allowing gyms to reopen and reducing the night curfew timings by two hours.

The development has come in the wake of a significant dip in active Covid-19 cases in the district.

According to an order issued by the district magistrate on Monday, the night curfew restriction will now be in place from 11pm to 5am from Monday onwards as against the previous timings of 10pm to 5am.

“The order has been issued after directions were received from the state government. Several restrictions have been eased up while schools have also been opened up. It has been directed that all Covid protocols will be observed,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

The order has directed for opening of gyms while water parks and swimming pools shall remain closed till further orders. The order also said that restaurants, food joints, hotels and cinema halls can open with their full capacity.

The administration has also allowed all government and private offices with full attendance while ensuring all Covid protocols like wearing of face mask and maintaining social distance, among others.

According to records of the district health department, Ghaziabad has reported 1,296 Covid-19 cases so far in the month of February as against 27,052 cases in January.

“The Covid cases have come down drastically during the month of February. On Monday, we had 355 active cases which include only 29 new cases. As the cases came down, the relaxations have been given in operation of hotels and cinema halls. Besides, schools have also been opened up. It is expected that the daily cases will come down to almost nil in the next one week,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Of 355 active cases, only 14 are getting treatment in various medical facilities, the officials said. Overall, the district reported 84,262 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, which included 473 Covid-related deaths.