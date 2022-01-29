Ghaziabad: Binoculars, scissors among symbols of independent candidates

The district election office has allotted symbols such as binoculars, sand hourglass, scissors, computer, cricket bat, battery-torch, cup and saucer, pressure cooker and camera, among others, to the independent candidates and those of the unrecognised parties, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, there are about 12 such candidates, of total 52 candidates, who are fighting for the five constituencies -- Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Modinagar, Loni, and Muradnagar -- in the Ghaziabad district which goes to polls on February 10 under the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“All the contesting candidates in Ghaziabad have been allotted symbols. They were given a choice to select. Now, they can use their respective symbols to get their publicity material printed,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district election officer.

With the allotment of symbols, the candidates say that they will now move ahead with the full-fledged election campaign while observing the guidelines directed by the Election Commission of India.

“I have been allotted scissors as a symbol. For me, it symbolises that I will trim all the bad things during this election and will work for the people of my constituency. I am taking things in a positive manner and will soon start with my election campaign. I am taking up issue of regularisation of 300-odd illegal colonies. Besides, I will also raise the issue of lack of government schools and colleges,” said Amit Sharma who is contesting as an independent from Ghaziabad constituency.

Sudhir Kumar, another independent from Ghaziabad seat, said, “My symbol is binoculars, and to me it indicates farsightedness. I will be able to see far off in future and provide facilities to voters of my constituency. As the symbol has been allotted, I have given my first set of pamphlets to be printed and will try to reach every house.”

The candidates of the national, state and registered political parties will use symbols of their respective parties. Among the prominent parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (lotus), Congress (hand), Bahujan Samaj Party (elephant), Samajwadi Party (cycle), Rashtriya Lok Dal (handpump) and the Aam Aadmi Party (broom) have their regular symbols allotted to their candidates.

The district has an eligible voters’ base of 2,899,484, according to the latest electoral roll.

Overall, 11 districts of western UP having 58 assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase of the elections. As many as 623 candidates will fight for these seats, according to the official data.

In the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission of India has already directed that there will be no road shows and cycle/bike/vehicle rally till January 31. The ECI also decided to allow physical meetings (from January 28 to February 8) of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by respective state disaster management authority.

