Ghaziabad breathed better air than last two years, shows govt data

Ghaziabad experienced better air this year, when the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) came into effect, compared to the last two years as data from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) shows that the city fared better in several parameters which measure the amount of pollutants in the air.

The Grap is generally put into effect from October 15 every year to tackle the rise in air pollution levels with the help of pollution abatement measures. It is generally in place till the February of next year.

According to official records of the UPPCB, which has measured the data for the first 75 days of the Grap from October 15 to December 28, the average air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 346 in 2019, 351 in 2020 and 323 this year.

The average PM2.5 levels in the city for the corresponding period was 233 in 2019, 234 in 2020 and 202 micrograms per cubic metre (mpcm) this year. Though the PM2.5 levels were lower this year, it was still thrice the standard limit of 60mpcm.

Official data showed that the average PM10 levels stood at 344 mpcm till December 28 this year compared to 384 mpcm last year and 346 mpcm in 2019. The standard limit for PM10 is 100mpcm.

“The city has fared better in several air quality parameters this year though the AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category for 10 days during the post-Diwali period. The better performance of the city in the air quality parameters is the result of meteorological conditions as well as local enforcement. We have been able to reduce instances of garbage burning and stubble burning this year while projects, such as the Delhi Meerut Expressway, which increased pollution levels, has also got completed,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

“Water sprinkling and mechanised road sweeping was also doubled post Diwali and repair of broken and dusty roads were also expedited,” he added.

Despite the better air quality records, the AQI of Ghaziabad has been oscillating from ‘severe’ to ‘poor’ category since October 26, when the city witnessed its last ‘moderate’ air. On Thursday too, the city experienced ‘poor’ air with an AQI reading of 268 according to the AQI index released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI for Greater Noida was 166 in the ‘moderate’ category while Noida too was in the ‘poor’ zone with an AQI of 222.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’

However, environmentalists said the data was not indicative of the action being taken at the ground level to curb pollution in Ghaziabad.

“The sting in enforcement is lacking while the figures itself indicate that average PM10 and PM2.5 levels are already three times higher than the standard limits. A slight dip in levels does not indicate that city has become pollution-free. Further, during a major part of the Grap period, residents had to breathe ‘severe’ to ‘poor’ air, thus impacting their health. So, there is hardly any improvement even if there is a marginal decline in air quality parameters,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

According to officials, Ghaziabad is listed among the 16 ‘non-attainment cities’ in Uttar Pradesh, with high levels of air pollution. Cities are declared ‘non-attainment’ if they do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter (PM10) or nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over a period of five years.

