Ghaziabad breathed better air this winter than last two years

The air quality in Ghaziabad this winter was marginally better than the previous two years, shows data available with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

An analysis of air quality index (AQI) readings and pollutant marker data between October 15 and February 15 -- the period when the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was in place in Delhi-NCR to curb pollution -- shows that the city suffered 12 days of ‘severe’ air in the 2021-22 Grap period, as compared to the 33 ‘severe’ days in 2020-21 and 24 such days in 2019-20.

According to the UPPCB, the average PM10 (particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres) levels this winter was 303 micrograms per cubic metre (mpcm), as compared to 363 mpcm in the 2020-21 Grap period and 310 mpcm in the 2019-20 period.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

The average PM2.5 levels was 178 mpcm this winter as opposed to 228mpcm in the 2020-21 Grap and 211mpcm in the 2019-20 Grap period.

“The figures indicate that there has been a significant reduction in both PM10 and PM2.5 levels during Grap 2021-22. Similarly, the average AQI has also been at its best this winter when compared to the previous years. It was 297 this season as compared to the average AQI of 349 in 2020-21 and 332 in 2019-20.

“The improvement in the air quality levels is the result of favourable meteorological conditions and completion of big infrastructure projects, such as the Delhi Meerut Expressway,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

Environmentalists said efforts to tackle air pollution must continue for the whole year.

“There are a number of private vehicles in the city while thousands of other vehicles also pass daily through highways such as GT Road, Delhi Meerut Road and Delhi Meerut Expressway. The forest cover of the district has also not increased as per the Forest Survey of India 2021, report. So, it is important to keep a check on the pollution levels throughout the year,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

“The pollution levels have also come down in January and February this year as there has been several rain spells,” he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the favourable meteorological conditions predicted by the India Meteorological Department, the sub-committee of Grap, appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi and NCR, on Thursday lifted the ban on diesel generator sets across the region with immediate effect.

The subcommittee also directed that certain measures should continue in order to keep the pollution levels under check. These measures include directions to different agencies to ensure adherence to norms by the construction site; quick action on pollution related complaints; intensified action in hotspot areas and also against burning of garbage; enforcement of pollution regulations in industrial areas and carrying out periodic mechanised sweeping of roads having high traffic volumes. “We have received the order of the subcommittee and it is being forwarded to different agencies in the district for compliance. It has been directed that certain measures should continue on regular basis,” said Sharma.

