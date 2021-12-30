Ghaziabad: Camps to be set up in schools to administer jabs to children

The district health department has chalked out a strategy to inoculate as many as children as possible in two weeks starting from January 3, the day from when the vaccination programme for beneficiaries falling in the 15-18 years age group is supposed to roll out.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for children in the 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022.

Health officials said they have sent communication to schools to collect data of children falling in the 15-18 years age group. The district currently has 250 teams involved in the vaccination process and about 50-75 teams may be diverted for vaccinating children.

“We have planned to set up camps in schools for inoculating children. We will divert about 50-75 teams, which will set up vaccination camps and cover all private and government schools. Children can also come along with their parents to the regular vaccination centres. This way, we will be able to enhance our vaccination coverage and ensure maximum children are inoculated within two weeks,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer.

Officials said they will be concentrating all their efforts on vaccinating children as of the 107 Covid patients reported in Ghaziabad district so far in the month of December, 17 of them are children.

According to official data, there are nearly 250,000 children in the district in the 15-18 years age group. Officials said that they are also waiting for the guidelines for the vaccination of children from the state health department.

Experts said the vaccination strategy for children should also include allotment of exclusive online slots and special vaccination centres only for children.

“Such measures can be taken up to boost vaccination coverage among children.More vaccination camps should be set up in schools, as children will find it more convenient and be more comfortable there unlike in regular vaccination centres.The severity of infection among patients nowdays is almost negligible and most patients have remained in home isolation with mild symptoms,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

Tally of Covid cases breaches 100-mark

The tally of Covid cases in Ghaziabad district crossed the 100 mark as 12 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections reported in the month of December to 107.

Of the 12 cases, six are from Kaushambi, three from Indirapuram and one each from New Vijay Nagar, Vaishali, and Shastri Nagar. There are 73 active cases in the district, with 68 patients in home isolation while the remaining are taking treatment in healthcare facilities.

According to official records, the district has so far recorded 55,789 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the rise in cases, the sample positivity has also gone up to 0.07% on Wednesday, while it was 0.01% on November 30. The overall sample positivity rate now stands at 2.68%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON