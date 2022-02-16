Ghaziabad: Chipiyana ROB to become fully operational in April

The rail overbridge (ROB) on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) at Chipiyana (near Lal Kuan intersection) in Ghaziabad is likely to be fully operational for commuters in April this year, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Wednesday.

The opening of all lanes of the 150m structure will provide a 16-lane commuting experience for passengers travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad, the officials said.

The NHAI has already completed the work on 12 lanes and two of these are presently used by the agency for the movement of earthmovers and other equipment.

“Presently, four lanes are pending on the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway, while 10 lanes are available for commuting. We are expecting that the remaining lanes of the ROB will be made operational in April. The work is likely to be completed in March, after which we will take up slab-casting. The removal of beams at the site will also take some time. So, it is expected to be fully operational by the end of April,” said Arvind Kumar, NHAI project director.

The ROB is the last major structure, which is yet to be fully operational for the 60-km long DME, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Partapur in Meerut, with a 40km stretch falling in Ghaziabad district. The DME was opened for commuters in April last year and formally inaugurated by the Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, in December last year.

The earlier deadline for the ROB was December last year but the work got delayed due to the Covid-induced restrictions.

Currently, the 16-lane ROB near Lal Kuan, a major intersection in Ghaziabad, has only 10 lanes active, forcing commuters to brave long snarls during rush hours. The ROB is part of phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) of the DME.

According to official estimates, the UP Gate-Dasna stretch has movement of about 60,000 passenger car units per day.

“With regards to toll fees, we will start it as soon as we receive direction from the headquarters,” Kumar said.

In December last year, the NHAI rolled out the final toll rates for the 60-km stretch between Delhi and Meerut. It also announced that the tolling will start from December 25, but the levy of toll could not materialise due to a host of reasons.

Official sources familiar with the development said that the toll is likely to commence once the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are over.

The toll for the entire distance of the DME is ₹140 (one-way) for vehicles such as jeeps/cars, etc., while it would be ₹225 to ₹900 for light and heavy commercial vehicles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON