Ghaziabad civic body seeks 491 crore infra fund from state govt

Officials from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said they are finding it difficult to take up new infrastructure projects due to paucity of funds. The civic body has also demanded pending funds amounting to ₹491 crore from the state administration.

Officials said that dues are pending on account of infrastructure development funds (IDF), which the civic body earns when residents take up sale deeds and pay stamp duties.

According to the existing norms, a 2% surcharge is levied when residents pay stamp duties on sale deeds and the amount is meant to be spent on local infrastructure development. According to official records of the corporation, the civic agency earned about ₹835.85 crore during the period 2010-11 to 2021-22, while it received only ₹344.08 crore on account of IDF.

Officials said that they had written to the state administration for the immediate release of funds. “During the past two years, the incoming revenues from the state government have been on the lower side. An amount of about ₹491 crore is also due from the government. We have asked state government officials to release the funds so that development works are taken up on a regular basis,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

Ward councillors said that the civic body is in dire need of funds and infrastructure works such as construction of roads, drainage and sewerage have been severely affected, besides payments of contractors are also pending.

“The issue of IDF should be taken up seriously by the state government as these funds are exclusively marked for local area development and cannot be spent elsewhere. The councillors have not been able to carry out developmental works in their respective wards and they are being questioned by the residents. In its recently concluded board meeting last week, the corporation announced ₹60 lakh funds for each of the 100 wards. But it is very likely that the incoming funds will take time to be realised,” said Rajendra Tyagi, Raj Nagar councillor.

“Unless IDF is released on an urgent basis, wards may not receive funds for development works. The delay in the IDF also forces officials to chalk out other measures for increasing revenues and it also includes levy of more taxes and other surcharges,” Tyagi added.

In September 2014, councillors cutting across party lines staged a week-long protest at the district magistrate’s office to press for the release of the IDF. “If funds are not released soon, we will resort to legal recourse and make sure that money is not withheld for developmental works. Due to shortage of funds, Ghaziabad residents are being denied several infrastructure projects,” said Himanshu Mittal, councillor from Kavi Nagar.

