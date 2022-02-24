Ghaziabad civic body sends notices to bulk waste generators

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has started sending notices to bulk waste generators in the city for violating norms, officials said on Thursday, adding that the violators will have to pay a penalty of ₹1 lakh if the compliance of norms is not adhered to within a fortnight.

According to the officials, there are about 600 bulk waste generators in the corporation area and only 125 of them have complied with norms.

As per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, bulk waste generators include buildings occupied by central government departments or undertakings, state government departments and local bodies, and private buildings having an average waste generation rate exceeding 100kg per day.

“As per norms, the bulk waste generators have to segregate their dry and wet waste and install plant to convert wet waste to manure. We conducted a survey and found that many generators have not complied with norms. So, we have started issuing notices and also recommended a penalty of ₹1 lakh if compliance is not made within a fortnight,” said Mithilesh Kumar, corporation’s city health officer.

The officials said that during the household citizen validation under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Centre is seeking answers from citizens about different issues related to segregation of dry and wet waste, and its collection by agencies on payment of user charges.

“We have started taking up enforcement against the bulk waste generators. Initially, 87 notices have been sent and more are in process. Even the government departments will be served such notices for compliance. The dry waste from bulk generators will be collected by the corporation or its authorised vendor on payment of user charges. The generators can get in touch with the corporation as we have empanelled several agencies which can provide inputs for setting up of plants,” Kumar added.

The corporation officials said that those who have been sent notices include resident welfare associations (RWAs), hotels and commercial establishments.

The RWAs said that they have taken help of the corporation in getting their wet waste processed.

“Of the 22 high-rises in Kaushambi, seven have already started compliance with norms. We are giving our wet waste to an authorised agency which gets it converted to manure. The dry waste is taken away by the corporation. It is vital that the norms should be complied with and strict enforcement should be done,” said VK Mittal, president of Kaushambi Apartment RWA.

