Ghaziabad civic body set to remove illegal gates in housing societies, initiates survey

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation will be freeing public roads that are blocked by removing gates in all non-gated societies. Officials said that a survey of all such points is being carried out across the city and action will follow after serving notices.

Putting gates has been in place for many years in areas such as Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, Sahibabad and many other trans-Hindon localities. Corporation officials said that they have received a number of complaints from the public in this regard stating that roads remain blocked by the gates put up in different residential localities.

“The corporation has not given any permission for these gates and in accordance with norms, public roads cannot be encroached or movement of public cannot be restricted during day or night. We have started a survey and after serving notices, proper action will follow and there will be no selective action. The roads are not private roads but meant for the public and commuters,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

Officials familiar with the development said that over a period of time, the gates have become a restricted area for a set of residential houses/bungalows in the city and there is complete restriction of public movement as a result of them. For instance, many gates have been put up on the circular road which runs on the outskirts of Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, and Sanjay Nagar and these gates have given households a private space in which the public is not allowed for years now.

“As regards the circular service road, this has been gated by people for years now and the public cannot use it. As a result of gates on both sides, the road has almost become a private property, which is used only by specific households. We have raised this issue time and again but the road has not been freed yet. There are two major railway crossings near the road and people are forced to use the main road when railway crossings get closed for trains,” said Sachin Soni, a city-based social activist.

“Further, if this service road opens up, it could be used by two-wheelers and also young cyclists who otherwise are forced to use the main road amid the heavy traffic,” Soni added.

Others say that many gates have been put up citing safety and security concerns.

“Many gates in the city were put up citing the safety and security concerns but this should not lead to complete blockade of public roads. If there are concerns, guards should be deployed and roads should not be blocked. Nowadays, there are different safety equipment which can be installed for security. Blocking, especially of the service roads, cannot be allowed,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

“It is due to the negligence of officials that gates have been put up around hundreds of non-gated societies across the city. There are many societies in Shalimar Garden, Rajendra Nagar and other localities who do not allow gates to be opened up for the public. These closed spaces are used for parking vehicles during night by a handful of residents. These should be removed at the earliest because they cause inconvenience,” said Jugal Kishor, a resident of Shalimar Garden.

