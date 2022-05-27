Ghaziabad civic body to clean 553 drains before monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching, about 553 drains across the city are still waiting to be cleaned of garbage as no contractors have come forward to take part in the tendering process. Civic body officials said that due to the unprecedented development, they will take up the cleaning work of the drains on their own. They said that all the drains will be cleaned by June 20.

Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s jurisdiction area has 553 drains, which include 73 big, 82 medium, while the rest are all smaller drains. Officials familiar with development said that the civic agency is equipped to clean small and medium drains on its own, but bigger drains will be an issue for which they will hire bigger cleaning machines.

Civic body officials said that they floated tenders for the cleaning of drains in April but there was no response from the contractors. They re-tendered the works but again there was no response and the last date ended on Wednesday (May 25).

“This year, no contractor has come forward to participate in the drain cleaning process. It could be because of the conditions that we have imposed. We have asked them to take up drain cleaning at least thrice a year and payments will be made up in parts of 60%, 20% and 20%. This is possibly the main reason why they never responded to the tenders. They also claim that payments have not been made,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

“We have also asked our department officials to prepare a micro plan for drain cleaning and hire equipment for the purpose. This time, the corporation will clean the drains on its own and under a time frame,” Tanwar added.

One of the biggest drains in Ghaziabad city — the Sahibabad drain — is being cleaned. Bioremediation, installation of screens to prevent garbage flow and other works are already in process for the past four months under a private cleaning agency.

To tackle the small and medium-sized drains, the civic agency has 20 mini excavators and 24 JCB machines, besides a workforce of about 4,500 people, who will start cleaning works within a day or two, said sources.

“We have prepared a micro plan and cleaning works by the corporation will be completed by June 20. We also held a joint survey and consented that the area below the culverts will also be cleaned,” said Mithilesh Kumar, city health officer.

“We have come to know that payments have not been made to contractors and the cleaning conditions have also been made stricter and comprehensive. It is our demand that the state government release ₹491 crore pending infrastructure development fund to the corporation so that civic works don’t suffer,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

“As regards drains, if they are not cleaned, they would result in major waterlogging issues for residents in the upcoming monsoon season. Last year, residents and commuters battled waterlogging in different city areas,” Tyagi added.

Due to waterlogging issues, the corporation last year roped in teams and identified about 52 different areas.

Meanwhile, contractors said that incoming revenues of the corporation have slowed down and this has impacted their payments.

“The payments are getting released slowly and also in parts. Further, we do not have required technical expertise for bioremediation and maintaining drains for a whole year. Due to these reasons, contractors have not participated in the tendering process,” said Vinod Nagar, president of Jal Kal Contractors’ Welfare Association.’

