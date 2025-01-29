Ghaziabad: Civic body to initiate anti-encroachment drive in Indirapuram

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation will conduct a maiden drive to raze encroachments in Indirapuram after the township was handed over to the municipal body in September last year. The anti-encroachment drive will be carried out on a large scale for three days, starting Wednesday, and further drives will be conducted at regular intervals to bring a clean look to the township, which is spread over an area of about 1,222 acres and comprises 52,572 households. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The drive will be against the encroachment of roads, roadside spaces, green belts, and other such areas. This is the first drive of its kind to be taken up by the corporation after the township was handed over to the municipal body,” said Arun Kumar Yadav, additional municipal commissioner.

Officials said encroachment is a major issue in Indirapuram, and the civic agency will ensure that public spaces remain free.

“We will act against encroachment on roads, in green belts, and also in other public spaces. Initially, the encroachments will be taken down. If they come up again or are not removed, the corporation has powers to penalise the people responsible. We have plans to make Indirapuram a separate zone as it has a large area and a substantial number of households,” Yadav said.

The officials said help from the traffic police as well as the civil police will also be taken for the drive.

The Indirapuram township was developed by the Ghaziabad development authority in the 1980s, and it was formally handed over to the municipal corporation on September 6, 2024.

Under the terms of the MoU, the GDA agreed to pay ₹186 crore to the corporation for the upgrade of civic infrastructure in Indirapuram. The township has 80km of road network, 185km of drainage, and about 77 public parks.

“Roadside kiosks, carts, encroachment of cycle tracks, and haphazard parking on roads are rampant here. The corporation must ensure that the encroachments do not return. Further, the senior officials should also hold meetings with residents to get first-hand knowledge about the prevailing issues,” said Mohan Sangwan, Indirapuram resident.