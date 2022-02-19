Ghaziabad corporation to fine people spreading garbage in open spaces

Ahead of the Swachh Survekshan 2022 that starts next month, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has deployed about 200 staff in all the five zones to penalise people for spreading garbage in open spaces or public places. Officials said that a penalty of up to ₹500 will be imposed on the violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As of now we were having one inspector each in the five zones, but the garbage spreading activities could not be checked strictly. Now, we have delegated the levy of penalty to cleaning supervisors who will be working with their respective team comprising about 40 staff in each zone. So, the monitoring will be easy. The teams will also act as a deterrent,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

The officials said that the teams deployed for the purpose will issue fines and also collect penalties on the spot.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Ghaziabad ranked eighteenth in the category of cities having population between 1 million and 4 million.

Meanwhile, for speedy and scientific disposal of plastic waste, the corporation officials said that they have planned to open up one plastic waste collection centre in each zone in March this year. The centres will collect plastic waste from residents and offer them vermicompost which is organic manure for plants, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The residents can deposit their plastic waste at these collection centres and a similar quantity of vermicompost will be given to them without any charges. We will get the plastic waste processed in a scientific manner,” Tanwar added.

The city at present generates about 1,200 metric tonnes of solid waste daily and it includes plastic waste.

The Swachh Survekshan of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs is designed on three key parameters which include service level progress for assessing segregated waste collection; processing and disposal of solid waste; citizens’ voice which is based on direct feedback by residents and certification assessment progress of the cities on their performance under the ministry’s certification protocols such as star-rating for garbage-free cities and open defecation free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON