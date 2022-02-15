Ghaziabad: Draft Master Plan 2031 to wait till govt takes charge

The draft Master Plan 2031 for Ghaziabad district will now be finalised by the new government to be formed after March 10, officials from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said on Tuesday, adding that the current Master Plan 2021 is applicable till March 31 this year.

However, the officials said that the current master plan will remain in place if the approval process for the draft plan gets delayed.

“Since December, there have been at least five occasions when the GDA board meeting had to be postponed on account of different reasons, and finally on January 8 the election code of conduct was imposed. Once the code of conduct is lifted, the plan will be approved by the GDA board. Thereafter, objections from the public will be invited. Then the plan will be sent to the state government for final approval,” said Ashish Shivpuri, chief architect and town planner, GDA.

The officials said that in case there is a change of government in the state, the new government may opt to review the plan. “The current plan (2021) will remain in place till the new plan gets approved. However, the new plan will be approved only after the state government takes charge,” Shivpuri said.

The ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will get over with the counting of votes on March 10.

According to the officials, the draft plan has been approved by the administrative committee of the UP government.

The Master Plan 2031 includes plans for Modinagar, Muradnagar, Loni and Ghaziabad city. Among several features, it also proposes increase in urban area from 36% to 40% of the land coverage of 522 square kilometres. This will pave way for more housing and civic infrastructure facilities, among others.

Besides, the proposed plan is GIS-based and developed under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. Ghaziabad is among 61 cities in the state which have been identified under the scheme for development of GIS-based master plan. The plan has information on various infrastructure facilities which will be available online.

The plan also proposes to identify the properties in the district and will help GDA officials carry out management and enforcement against violations of land use and illegal activities.

