Ghaziabad falls short of its daily coronavirus testing target

Ghaziabad is failing to meet its daily target of collecting 7,400 samples per day as has been mandated by the state authorities, despite Covid cases increasing in the month of December, which has so far recorded 39 cases, the highest since August when the district recorded 26 cases. Official data shows the district has been collecting 4,700-5,000 samples per day.

According to official data, the district collected 149,513 samples at an average of 4,985 samples per day in September while 135,237 samples were collected in October at an average of about 4,508 samples per day.

In November, 79,792 samples were collectedat an average of 2,660 samples per day. This month, till December 21, the district collected 100,153 samples at an average of 4,769 samples per day.

Health experts said with Covid cases rising in December, authorities should conduct anything between 6,000-7,000 samples per day and increase sampling if there is a further rise in cases.

“Though most patients have remained asymptomatic, they could pass on the infection to others who may suffer symptoms. Hence, it is vital that the daily sampling be increased in order to trace more Covid cases. If there is early detection and treatment, the spread of the infection can be checked,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

“The sampling is less as the spread of infection is less. We have started collecting samples at our 28 urban primary health centres while 14 booths were already running for the same. Apart from this, we are also conducting samples of people in the out patient department of our facilities, at railway stations, at bus depots and also at the civil airport in Hindon,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

The health department is planning to provide near-to-home sampling centres for the convenience of residents as and when Covid cases begin to rise.

“We will rope in vans, in which our teams will go to the locations where Covid cases emerge. These vans will also be used for making public announcements. The staff in the vans will also carry sampling kits and test the residents,” Dr Gupta added.

One more Covid case, tally for Dec 39

A 30-year-old woman, who is employed in Germany and arrived in Ghaziabad on December 12, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases in the month of December to 39, of which 23 are active cases. Officials said the woman is in home isolation and has no symptoms. She has received both doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine.Her sample has been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited.