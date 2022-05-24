Ghaziabad gets ₹15 crore for air quality improvement measures
Ghaziabad city has received ₹15 crore for air quality improvement this financial year.
The city is already listed among 16 non-attainment areas in Uttar Pradesh, suffering from high levels of pollution. It ranked as the second-most polluted city, after Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, in the World Air Quality Report-2021. The annual exercise, undertaken by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, surveyed 6,475 cities across the world.
Cities are declared “non-attainment” if they do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter (PM10) or nitrogen dioxide (No2) over a period of five years.
“This year we have received ₹15 crore which is meant for air quality improvement. It is expected that this is one of the instalments and we are likely to receive more funds. We will chalk out plans and put them forward during the meetings before implementation,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal-commissioner, Ghaziabad.
“Last year we lost some points due to high pollution levels in Loni. We raised objections and these were approved by the state government. The government has forwarded this further to the Centre. Hence, it should not hamper or reduce our funds this financial year,” Tanwar added.
According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), local pollution sources have been curbed to a large extent, while work is being done in terms of enforcement activities.
According to official data of the UPPCB, the average PM2.5 level of Ghaziabad was 211 µg/m³ in 2019-20, 228 µg/m³ in 2020-21, and 178 µg/m³in 2021-22 during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) period from October 15 to February 15 of each year.
“There has been improvement in air quality in the city and more steps will be taken up with the fresh release of funds. Enforcement actions against polluters have also been strengthened,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB.
Earlier in May, the sub-committee on GRAP directed different agencies to intensify dust control measures like mechanised road sweeping, enforcement of dust mitigation measures at construction and debris (C&D) sites, besides intensifying enforcement of emission norms in industrial units.
“The pollution situation improved last year due to a prolonged rainy spell, and completion of infrastructure projects like the Delhi Meerut Expressway. The traffic congestion also improved as farmers vacated the UP-Gate protest site and this led to smooth flow of traffic which earlier resulted in high pollution,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.
Rajendra Tyagi, councillor, Raj Nagar, said that funds for air quality improvement may have been reduced this year due to the pollution scenario.
“The city has not been able to do much in terms of pollution. Further, spending of funds and its use should be made public. People should know where the funds have been spent for improving air quality. The official figures may indicate some improvement, but independent monitoring is required. Reports of agencies like IQair tell us a different story,” Tyagi added.
DCW inspection finds glaring security lapses at MCD schools
Following a surprise inspection of four municipal schools in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner flagging concerns such as poor infrastructure and lax security measures. In a written statement on Monday, DCW said an inspection of the four schools revealed issues pertaining to safety and security. It noted that gates of all four schools were left open with no security guards present.
Gautam Budh Nagar excise department raises concerns over liquor smuggling
The joint excise commissioner of Meerut zone has directed officials to take action against liquor vendors in the national Capital if they are found selling more than prescribed amount of booze to customers. He also held a meeting with excise officers of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, along with representatives of liquor traders from Delhi on Monday. The meeting was held to check illegal liquor transportation from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.
Salaries yet to be paid even after MCD unification, says AAP
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak, who is in charge of municipal affairs, on Monday said teachers of municipal schools have not been paid salaries for the past six months while sanitation workers have remained unpaid for three months, and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled the corporations for 15 years, for the sorry situation.
Sisodia addresses London forum on education
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday discussed the education reforms implemented by the AAP government in Delhi at Education World Forum-2022 in London, a global event that saw participation from education ministers and experts from across the world. In his address at the event, Sisodia said that the Delhi government strengthened the education system by prioritising education.
Ghaziabad civic body seeks ₹491 crore infra fund from state govt
Officials from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said they are finding it difficult to take up new infrastructure projects due to paucity of funds. The civic body has also demanded pending funds amounting to ₹491 crore from the state administration. Ward councillors said that the civic body is in dire need of funds and infrastructure works such as construction of roads, drainage and sewerage have been severely affected, besides payments of contractors are also pending.
