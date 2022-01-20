Ghaziabad gets over 2,000 fresh Covid cases in a day for second time this month

The district on Wednesday registered 2,041 fresh Covid-19 cases, the second-highest spike in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The district reported the highest number of cases in a single day four days ago on January 16, when it recorded 2,103 new cases.

According to official data, 19,121 infections have been reported in January alone, the month which has recorded the maximum Covid cases (till Jan 19) since the start of the outbreak. A total of 4,789 samples were collected on Wednesday, the lowest number of samples to be collected in the two weeks ending on January 18.

“The sampling got reduced as there were HR issues with the staff, which have now been sorted out. The testing will again increase. The number of fresh cases shot up as we received many pending reports from labs in Lucknow (on Wednesday). Currently, there are about 8,000 test reports pending at Lucknow and we have asked the state officials to get these expedited,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

Experts said cases have not seen a considerable decline so far. “There is a need to ramp up testing to find more cases. This will help in isolating the patients and prevent the further spread of infection,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

Meanwhile, starting January 24, the state government has issued directions for a five-day door-to-door survey across the states to find out people suffering from Covid-like symptoms and people over 60-years-old, who have still not taken their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Officials said the survey will follow the pattern adopted for pulse polio immunisation, and children who have been left out of routine vaccination will also be identified.

Officials of the Ghaziabad health department said the survey also aims to identify people, who have been left out of the Covid vaccination programme.

“The drive will be launched in rural as well as urban areas. We have formed about 1,950 teams, who will be a part of the door-to-door survey. Proper training schedule has also been chalked out for the teams well before the drive begins. Wherever needed, the rapid response teams will also assist the survey teams,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

He added people suffering from influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) will also be identified and tested while people needing vaccine doses will also be jabbed at their doorstep.

The order issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), stated that cases of ILI/SARI will be shifted to presumptive Covid wards with the help of ambulances.

According to the figures available on the CoWIN portal till Wednesday evening, Ghaziabad district completed administering 2,937,718 first doses, 1,997,365 second doses and 20,555 precaution doses, besides inoculating 125,709 children in the 15-17 age group with the first dose of Covaxin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON