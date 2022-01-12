Ghaziabad gets second highest single-day spike during pandemic with 1679 cases; seven hospitals identified for Covid care

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad recorded its second highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic in 2020 by reporting 1,679 infections on Tuesday, according to records released by the district control room.

Officials of the district health department said that the state government, meanwhile, has allowed several hospitals and medical colleges in the district to be notified as Covid care facilities, following a notice of three days.

According to the official records, Ghaziabad recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,788 cases on April 30 last year, during the peak of the second wave of Covid.

“We are taking several measures to track and treat Covid patients, and we have also ramped up the daily testing in the district with 7,400 tests being done per day (as set by the state government). This will be further increased to 10,000 tests per day. Since the district has a large population base, the number of cases is also high at present,” said RK Singh, district magistrate.

The district on Tuesday achieved a high rate of daily sample positivity at 14.82%, as the same for January so far stood at 8.33%. It is higher than the positivity rate of 7.41% recorded in May last year, and 9.12% in April 2021.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to those who have been tested for it.

The 1,679 cases reported on Tuesday turned positive out of the total 8,969 samples tested the same day.

With the fresh spike, the active Covid cases in the district have gone up to 6,125, with 6,228 of the total 62,142 infections reported in January 2022 alone.

The district has conducted 59,681 tests in the past one week, recording 5,823 positive cases with a sample positivity of 9.75%, said the officials.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday released a list of hospitals that are being taken over as dedicated L1, L2 and L3 Covid facilities across the state.

Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer, said, “The list includes two medical colleges, one district hospital and four community health centres, which will be notified as L1, L2 or L3 facilities upon a notice of three days. Till these hospitals get notified, they will admit regular patients as well... In wake of the rising Covid cases, we have already put 58 hospitals, including private hospitals, on standby, and they have a total of 3,459 Covid beds -- 796 ICU beds, 228 ventilator beds and 105 beds equipped with oxygen concentrators -- altogether.”

The list of hospitals to be notified includes Santosh Medical College (L3), Rama Medical College at Pilkhuwa (L2), Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital (L2) and four CHCs of Loni, Muradnagar, Modinagar and Dasna (all in the L1 category). These facilities have a total of 1,064 beds, which could be used for Covid patients in case of emergency.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also kept other hospitals in the state in the “to be notified” zone, and together these account for 42,383 beds. The L1 facilities are for patients having mild symptoms, L2 for patients with moderate symptoms, and L3 for tertiary care.

The government has also authorised the district magistrate and the chief medical officer to notify private hospitals to be turned into Covid care facilities.

