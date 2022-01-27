Ghaziabad: Independents have tough fight on hand

As the election campaign for the five assembly seats in Ghaziabad hots up, independent candidates, as well as candidates from lesser-known parties, will face off against heavyweights from well-known political parties.

According to district records, there were only two occasions since 1976-- when the district was created-- when an independent candidate won the assembly elections. The last time was in 2007 when Rajpal Tyagi won the Muradnagar seat by a margin of 3,020 votes against his nearest rival, Wahab (referred to by his first name on the Election Commission of India website), of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Prior to that, Tyagi had won the same seat in 1989, after defeating his nearest rival, also an independent, Vivek (referred to by his first name on the Election Commission website), by a margin of 7,681 votes.

Before the district was created, independents in the region had won twice. According to Election Commission records, GS Chaudhri won as an independent in the 1967 assembly elections from the Muradnagar seat, while Meghnath Singh Shishodia won as an independent from the Dasna seat in 1962.

This year, Ghaziabad goes to polls on February 10 under phase 1 of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The district has five assembly seats of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modinagar--comprising 2,899,484 eligible voters-- including a part of Dhaulana constituency in Hapur district.

Before November 14, 1976, Ghaziabad was a tehsil of the Meerut district and included Hapur as well. Hapur was declared a separate district in 2011.

This election, only 14 independent candidates, whose nominations were cleared during the scrutiny process on January 24, are contesting the five seats in Ghaziabad. These include one candidate each from Loni and Modinagar, two from Muradnagar, four from Sahibabad, and six from Ghaziabad.

The number is a reduction from the 2017 assembly elections, when two of the six candidates contesting from Loni were independents while three of 11 candidates from Sahibabad were independents. From Ghaziabad, five of 13 contesting candidates were independent, while seven of 14 candidates who contested from Muradnagar were independents. From Modinagar, three of the nine candidates were independents.

The 2007 elections had seen even more independents contest -- for the three seats in the district then-- 13 of 27 candidates contesting from Ghaziabad were independents, while five of 13 candidates from Modinagar were independents. From Muradnagar, four of 11 candidates were independents.

Making the competition tougher for independent candidates is a general lack of resources, something that major parties provide their candidates with in abundance.

“I decided to contest as an independent as I have been doing social work for the past seven or eight years and am connected to the people in my constituency. However, candidates from major political parties have more resources and have been in politics for years. Also, campaigning becomes difficult for people like me who have day jobs and have to go to the office every day,” said Sudhir Kumar, an independent from the Ghaziabad seat.

“I did not try to seek a ticket from any political party as their candidates have to abide by party policies. On the other hand, I want to focus on my constituency’s issues such as bad roads, the need for a hospital and a degree college,” he said.

“There are many reasons why independents generally do not put up a good show. It is mainly because political parties have a lot of funds and resources that independents do not have. They also invoke and utilise caste and religion to divide voters,” said Dr Sapna Bansal, a Delhi University professor and an independent candidate from Sahibabad.

According to experts, apart from resources and funds, independents generally do not put up a good show as they do not have many workers at their disposal for campaigning.

“In present times, a political party is successful because it has a large base of booth-level workers who canvas for the candidates. Parties or people who don’t have booth-level workers, suffer defeat in elections. Further, the trend to vote for a candidate is slowly fading away and people now generally vote for parties. Instances of independents or candidates of lesser-known parties winning a seat are few and far between,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history) at MM College in Modinagar.

This time around, however, the pandemic and its related curbs also played affected the chances of independent candidates. several independents who contested the 2017 elections said they would not contest this year as the pandemic-related restrictions would make it difficult to garner support, both politically and monetarily.

“It is not easy to contest elections as an independent -- we have to find funds for campaigning. Further, over a period of time, independent candidates have also understood that people vote more for political parties. Not to mention the difficulty in campaigning during a pandemic. All these factors are holding back independent candidates this time,” said Rajiv Sharma, who contested the 2017 elections as an independent from Sahibabad.

This year, the major candidates who cleared the scrutiny process include the candidates fielded by major political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal combine.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Thursday, when it is expected that some more independent candidates could pull out of the race.

