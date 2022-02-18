Ghaziabad: Legacy waste at Indirapuram site cleared

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has cleared the 150,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste lying at the Indirapuram landfill and are now in the process of clearing the fresh waste dumped at the site, said civic officials on Friday, adding that the landfill will be cleared by March and Miyawaki forestation will be taken up at the site.

Officials said the 450,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste lying at the Pratap Vihar landfill is also expected to be cleared by April. Both the landfills collectively have 600,000 tonne of legacy waste, said officials.

Residents in Indirapuram vehemently opposed the open dumping of solid waste and frequent garbage fires. In 2018, the confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs moved the National Green Tribunal and contended that the authorities were not adhering to the Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2016, as they dumped waste in the open without segregation, which often led to garbage fires and deteriorated the air quality.

The NGT directed the civic body to remove garbage from Indirapuram on priority basis, following which the authorities started the bioremediation process at the site from October 2020.

The Pratap Vihar landfill was shut down in January 2019 on the directions of the NGT-appointed UP solid waste monitoring committee.

“The legacy waste at Indirapuram has been cleared. Now, we are in process of removing the fresh waste, which has been dumped at the site in the course of the last one year. The bioremediation of waste will continue till March 31 and we will take up Miyawaki plantation at the cleared site,” said municipal-commissioner M S Tanwar. “Likewise, the bioremediation process at Pratap Vihar will also be completed by April,” he said.

Ghaziabad generates about 1,200 metric tonnes of solid waste daily. Non-availability of a landfill site and lapses in solid waste processing hampered the city’s prospects in the Swachh Survekshan, 2021, where Ghaziabad bagged the 18th rank in the category of cities having population between one million and four million.

Officials said they have initiated a door-to-door solid waste collection model to process the 1,200 metric tonne of waste produced in the city daily.

“Earlier we operated 140 of our own vehicles and 70 rented vehicles. The rented vehicles have been phased out and 200new e-vehicles have been roped in. We are now operating 490 door-to-door waste collection vehicles, of which 150 are e-rickshaws why ply in small localities. This model will help us save about ₹ 10 crore per annum while our waste collection drive has been initiated in the 100 wards in the five zones. Now, we will also collect user-charges, which will fetch us ₹20 crore annually,” Tanwar added.

Officials said the current inventory of equipment used for collecting and processing city’s daily solid waste will help in smooth waste management at least for the next two to three years.

The vehicles will also collect dry waste for processing, which is expected to fetch an income of about ₹2.5 crore annually as the segregated waste will be purchased by an agency with which the corporation has already finalized the contract.

With the waste collection model in place, officials said they have plans to ban private waste collectors, who charge more from households.

