Ghaziabad likely to get 15 more electric buses by month-end

The city has received five more low-floor electric buses and 15 more will be added to the fleet by end of February, officials from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said on Monday, adding that the intra-city bus service has evoked a good response.

The e-bus service launched on January 4 this year is the first intra-city state-run public transport. Currently, five e-buses are being run between Kaushambi Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Muradnagar, covering a distance of about 33km each side.

“We have received five more e-buses which will be deployed on the same route. By the end of February, we are likely to get the remaining 15 e-buses which will be deployed on other routes. At present, the frequency at Kaushambi ISBT is 30 minutes and five more buses will reduce it further,” said AK Singh, regional manager of UPSRTC.

For the operation of electric buses, the officials have finalised four major routes which will cover a distance of about 88km per trip. Besides the Kaushambi-Muradnagar route, the other routes include Kaushambi-ALT Centre in Raj Nagar covering a distance of 20km, Dilshad Garden-Govindpuram (20km), and Tila Morh-New Bus Stand (15km).

“We are getting a good response from commuters and the load factor (ridership) during one month of operation has been about 70% of the capacity (each bus having 30 seats). The buses are running about 175km on a single charge,” Singh said.

The minimum fare has been set at ₹10 while the maximum on any route is ₹40.

Passengers said that the new buses are comfortable and convenient.

“The e-buses are offering a comfortable ride. It takes us about one hour to reach Kaushambi. However, the buses have a waiting time of 30-45 minutes. So, the frequency should be increased,” said Arun Tyagi, a commuter from Modinagar.

“The e-buses are definitely better and safer as compared to rickety private buses and shared autos. Women are finding better options for local commuting,” said Preeti Sinha, a resident of Nehru Nagar.

On October 5 last year, the Prime Minister had flagged off 75 such buses in Lucknow under the phase 2 of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme for seven UP cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad.

