Ghaziabad municipal-corporation plans crackdown on gates blocking roads and public movement

Ghaziabad: In a recent move, the Ghaziabad municipal-corporation has decided that they will free up blocked public roads after removal of gates put up by non-gated societies. The officials said that the survey of all such points is being carried out across the city and action will follow after proper notices.

The issues of putting up of gates has been in place for many years in areas like Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, Sahibabad and other trans-Hindon localities. The officials of the corporation said that they have received a number of complaints from public in this regard as the corporation roads remain blocked by the gates put up in different residential localities.

“The corporation has not given any permission for these gates and as per norms the public roads cannot be encroached or movement of public cannot be restricted during day or night. We have started a survey and after serving notices, proper action will follow and there will be no selective action. The roads are not private roads but meant for public and commuters,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

The officials familiar with development said that over a period of time, the gates have become a restricted area for set of residential houses/bungalows in the city and there is complete restriction of public movement as a result of these gates.

For instance, many gates have been put up on the circular road which runs on the outskirts of Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, and Sanjay Nagar and the gates on both sides have given households a private space in which public is not allowed for years now.

“As regards the circular service road, this has been gated by people for years now and public cannot use it. As a result of gates on both the sides, the road has almost become a private property which is used by specific households. We have raised this issue time and again but the road has not been freed up. There are two major railway crossings near to the road and people are forced to use the main road when railway crossings get closed for trains,” said Sachin Soni, a social activist.

“Further, if this service roads open up, it could be used by two wheelers and also young cyclists who otherwise are forced to use the main road amid heavy traffic,” Soni added.

Others say that many gates have been put up citing safety and security concerns.

“Many gates in the city were put up citing the safety and security concerns but this should not lead to complete bloackde of public road. If there are concerns, guards should be deployed and roads should not be blocked for public. Nowadays, there are different safety equipments which can be installed for safety. Blokcing, especially of the service roads, cannot be allowed,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councilor from Raj Nagar.

“It is due to negligence of officials that gates have been put up around hundreds of non-gated societies in the city. There are many gates in Shalimar Garden, Rajendra Nagar and other localities who do not allow gates to be opened up for public. These closed spaces are used for parking vehicles during night by handful of residents. These should be removed at the earliest as people have to use alternate routes,” said Jugal Kishor, resident of Shalimar Garden.

