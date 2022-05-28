Ghaziabad municipal-corporation plans crackdown on gates blocking roads and public movement
Ghaziabad: In a recent move, the Ghaziabad municipal-corporation has decided that they will free up blocked public roads after removal of gates put up by non-gated societies. The officials said that the survey of all such points is being carried out across the city and action will follow after proper notices.
The issues of putting up of gates has been in place for many years in areas like Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, Sahibabad and other trans-Hindon localities. The officials of the corporation said that they have received a number of complaints from public in this regard as the corporation roads remain blocked by the gates put up in different residential localities.
“The corporation has not given any permission for these gates and as per norms the public roads cannot be encroached or movement of public cannot be restricted during day or night. We have started a survey and after serving notices, proper action will follow and there will be no selective action. The roads are not private roads but meant for public and commuters,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal commissioner.
The officials familiar with development said that over a period of time, the gates have become a restricted area for set of residential houses/bungalows in the city and there is complete restriction of public movement as a result of these gates.
For instance, many gates have been put up on the circular road which runs on the outskirts of Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, and Sanjay Nagar and the gates on both sides have given households a private space in which public is not allowed for years now.
“As regards the circular service road, this has been gated by people for years now and public cannot use it. As a result of gates on both the sides, the road has almost become a private property which is used by specific households. We have raised this issue time and again but the road has not been freed up. There are two major railway crossings near to the road and people are forced to use the main road when railway crossings get closed for trains,” said Sachin Soni, a social activist.
“Further, if this service roads open up, it could be used by two wheelers and also young cyclists who otherwise are forced to use the main road amid heavy traffic,” Soni added.
Others say that many gates have been put up citing safety and security concerns.
“Many gates in the city were put up citing the safety and security concerns but this should not lead to complete bloackde of public road. If there are concerns, guards should be deployed and roads should not be blocked for public. Nowadays, there are different safety equipments which can be installed for safety. Blokcing, especially of the service roads, cannot be allowed,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councilor from Raj Nagar.
“It is due to negligence of officials that gates have been put up around hundreds of non-gated societies in the city. There are many gates in Shalimar Garden, Rajendra Nagar and other localities who do not allow gates to be opened up for public. These closed spaces are used for parking vehicles during night by handful of residents. These should be removed at the earliest as people have to use alternate routes,” said Jugal Kishor, resident of Shalimar Garden.
Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking.
Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government's intervention. The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium.
Irked by its bark, man shoots at dog in Jewar
Noida: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour's pet dog in Jewar on Thursday night. According to police, the suspect got infuriated when the dog started barking at him around 9:30pm, when he was returning home. The owner of the dog is getting it treated at a vet clinic while a complaint has been registered against the suspect, police said. The incident took place in Neemka village under Jewar police station limits.
Three held for performing bike stunts on road in Noida
Noida: Three suspects were arrested by personnel from Sector 63 police station on Saturday for performing motorcycle stunts on roads. The suspects, all in their early 20s, are residents of Ghaziabad but were performing the stunts in Noida's Sector 63 on Thursday. A video of their act had gone viral on social media platforms, police said. Such stunt videos are posted on social media with an objective of attracting fame and gaining followers, said police.
YEIDA CEO check road safety arrangements on Yamuna Expressway
CEO Arun Vir Singh along with other officials visited Yamuna Expressway on Friday to check the road safety arrangements that have been done by the concessionaire along the entire stretch. The IIT Delhi had conducted a safety audit of the stretch about three years ago and recommended 13 points to ensure safety along the 165Km-long Yamuna Expressway. Singh along with other officials of Yamuna Authority and Jaypee Infratech Ltd inspected the works.
