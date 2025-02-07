Ghaziabad: Newly recruited driver, aide held for stealing 10 lakh from employer’s car

The police on Thursday arrested a car driver and his accomplice on charges of stealing ₹10 lakh in cash from their employer’s car on Wednesday, said senior officers, adding that the suspect driver was recruited only about 4-5 days ago through an online job app. Police said they recovered about ₹ 8.89 lakh cash from the two suspects. Suspect Mishra told police that he used the stolen cash to repay some of his loans and also party with Tiwari. (Representational image)

The suspect driver was identified as Abhishek Sharma, 29, and his accomplice as Sunil Tiwari, 35, who is also Sharma’s brother-in-law.

Police said Rakesh Mittal, a resident of Raj Nagar, gave a complaint on February 4 that he recruited Mishra on a monthly salary of ₹15,000. Later, ₹10 lakh cash went missing from his car.

“On February 4, Mittal went to Delhi and returned with ₹10 lakh cash, which he inadvertently left in the car. Mittal suspected that the bag was taken away by the new driver, and an FIR for theft was registered at Kavi Nagar police station,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, ACP, Kavi Nagar.

The FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 303(2) (theft).

“The cash was for my wife’s treatment. It was kept under the seat of my car. Around 9.45pm on Wednesday, we reached home, and I went upstairs, and the suspect took the opportunity to flee with the cash,” Mittal said.

The police said they formed five teams and scanned the CCTV footage for leads.

“We arrested Mishra and his brother-in-law Tiwari from near New Ghaziabad railway station. The complainant said he did not take up police verification before recruiting the driver whom he found on an online job app. We recovered a driving licence of Nagaland from Mishra, and this will also be made part of the probe,” ACP said

Police said they recovered about ₹8.89 lakh cash from the two suspects. Suspect Mishra told police that he used the stolen cash to repay some of his loans and also party with Tiwari.