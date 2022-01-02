Ghaziabad opens online slots for vaccinating children, jab camps in schools soon

The Ghaziabad health department has opened up online slot booking for vaccinating children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, which will start from January 3, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that they have planned administration of vaccines to the children at 40 vaccination centres, and they have also identified 60 schools where more vaccination camps will be set up.

Online slots were made available for the children at 16 vaccination centres on Saturday, and there is also a walk-in facility for them if they produce their school ID cards or Aadhaar cards, besides other valid documents.

“We have sought permission from schools so that vaccination administering teams can visit and provide Covaxin doses to the children. We have identified nearly 60 schools so far, and consent for camps is likely to be received from more in the coming days,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination.

In December 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for vaccinating children aged 15-18 years from January 3 this year, and also for senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers who will be administered the third dose of the Covid vaccine from January 10. The government has also set targets for vaccinating beneficiaries in different groups.

Gautam Budh Nagar has a target of vaccinating 115,592 children, and Ghaziabad would be vaccinating 234,488 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age category. “We are also appealing to schools to encourage children of classes 10 and 12 to get vaccinated at the earliest, so that they get their second Covaxin dose before their board exams. The second dose in case of Covaxin becomes due after 28 days. Once the vaccination starts on January 3, one team will be deployed at each school who requested for the vaccination camp,” Dr Mathuria added.

At present, officials familiar with the development said that they have stock of nearly 50,000 doses of Covaxin and more will be procured before the vaccination process scheduled from January 3.

According to the state guidelines, children will be administered only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 years age group and recommended by ‘Covid -19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation.

Regarding the daily Covid vaccination till December 31, the district has achieved a target of 97.44% in case of administration of the first dose (2,632,938 doses administered against the first dose target of 2,702,167 doses). The second dose coverage is nearly 67.97%, with 1,789,676 beneficiaries who have got both the doses of vaccines till December 31, 2021. Of the first dose coverage, the district has administered 100% or more in case of healthcare workers, frontline workers and the ones in the 18-45 category.

