Ghaziabad: Physical fight involving woman lawyer goes viral, police yet to register FIR

A day after videos of a violent clash between two groups of lawyers outside a government building in Ghaziabad went viral on social media, police said on Wednesday they have received complaints from both parties and launched an investigation. Several purpoted videos of the incident surfaced online on Tuesday, one of which showed a woman lawyer, her face bloodied, grabbing a man by the collar outside the sales-tax office in Arthala. (Representational image)

Officials said the altercation broke out between two sets of lawyers, both vying to represent a truck driver whose vehicle had been seized during an enforcement drive.

Another brief six-second clip showed the same woman being assaulted by the man.

However, a longer video, around two minutes and seven seconds in duration, later emerged, revealing more of the altercation. In the footage, the woman can be seen firmly holding onto the man’s collar and refusing to let go despite his repeated pleas.

At one point, the man asks another woman nearby for assistance, but she declines. The standoff continues until the woman slaps the man, triggering an escalation in the scuffle.

Following this, others from both groups joined in, exchanging blows.

The authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.

Police said the woman is a lawyer who had accompanied clients to a government office near Arthala, where the other group had also gathered.

“The footage suggests that a dispute over a client led to the confrontation, which then turned into a physical altercation. The videos speak for themselves, and we are investigating the matter. Both parties have submitted complaints, but no FIR has been registered yet,” said ACP Rajneesh Upadhaya of the Sahibabad circle.