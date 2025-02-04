Ghaziabad: Police to relocate weekly markets to ease traffic woes

The Ghaziabad police have started the process of relocating weekly markets, which are held on different days of the week in different localities of the district, with the aim of easing traffic movement on city roads. Such weekly markets are held in each locality for decades now, and vendors put up temporary carts and stalls to sell daily use items such as vegetables, clothes, utensils, household ware, and more. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“All weekly markets that are held on roads in three police zones will be relocated. We have asked vendors to move to open areas or some place that does not hinder traffic movement. We are also searching for open areas, large plots, or government land to which these markets can be relocated. We have about 22-24 such markets in the city zone,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).

Nimish Patil, DCP, trans-Hindon, said the zone has about 23 such markets, and 19 of them are set up on different roads.

“We are looking for open areas to relocate the weekly markets. The idea is to ease traffic issues faced by locals and commuters,” Patil said.

The rural zone officers said they have 23 weekly markets, which comprises areas of Modinagar, Muradnagar, and Loni, among others.

“The road in front of Shipra Sun City has almost become a sort of permanent market, and it has been relocated to another area now. Of late, it has come to my knowledge that a nexus is behind such markets and it extorts money from vendors. The officials should work to break this nexus,” said Sanjay Singh, councillor from ward 100, Shipra Sun City.

Himanshu Mittal, a former councillor from Kavi Nagar, said the relocation should be near the place where it is originally held.

“These markets cater to the daily needs of locals who step out for purchases. If these markets are relocated to some distant place, the entire purpose will be defeated,” Mittal said.

The office bearers of the “Saptahik Paith Bazar, Ghaziabad”, an association of vendors of weekly markets, said that the police should find a place for relocating each market.

“These markets have been in place for about three to four decades, and items are sold at reasonable prices. The process of relocating markets is on, and vendors are not finding a place to set up their business,” said Suresh Kori, association patron.

Vijay Gautam, the president of the association, said, “They have asked us to relocate, but we are not finding any suitable place for that. Vendors are worried as they have families to support. Several markets have been relocated from areas such as Raj Nagar, Nandgram, Indirapuram, etc. So, the police should find a proper place, and our vendors should not be removed till a new place is allocated.”

Ghaziabad mayor Sunita Dayal said the municipal corporation is contemplating a policy for weekly markets.

“A policy would help ease traffic issues and also protect the livelihood of vendors. The corporation will also ensure that all middleman are done away with. The market will be relocated to open spaces or vacant land,” Dayal said in a statement on Monday evening.