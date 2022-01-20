Ghaziabad polls: Congress declares two women candidates in Sahibabad, Modinagar

With just a day left for filing nominations, Congress party on Thursday issued another list of candidates, which included two women candidates for the seats of Sahibabad and Modinagar in Ghaziabad. The two women candidates are long-time party workers and, with the latest announcement, the Congress has given all five seats in Ghaziabad to long-time party loyalists and workers.

Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi, who died in August 2020 following a cardiac arrest, will contest from Sahibabad, the party said.

The Modinagar ticket was given to Neeraj Kumari Prajapati, a Congress worker for the past several decades. Vouching her candidacy, senior Congress leaders said Prajapati has been a dedicated grassroots level worker of the party for decades.

“She is a simple woman who has been associated with the party for years now and is dedicated to the party. Sangeeta Tyagi is a science teacher at a private school in Ghaziabad and she is the wife of late party spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi. The family has been Congress loyalists and workers for long,” said Dolly Sharma, member of All India Congress Committee and spokesperson of UP Congress Committee.

She said the two tickets went to women candidates, as promised by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had said that 40% tickets this election will be given to women.

“Our leader (Priyanka) has also given the slogan, “ladki hu, lad sakti hu (I am a woman, I can fight)”, and she has urged women to come forward and fight for their rights. Whether we win or lose, the idea is to contest and the party has given a platform to women. In the past couple of days, we received a number of resumes from people of other parties as well and they wanted to contest on a Congress ticket. But the party has decided to give tickets only to party workers and loyalists. There was a delay in declaring the names but our candidates and workers will put all their energy into campaigning now,” Sharma said.

She said Arvind Sharma will contest from the Dhaulana seat, a part of which falls in Ghaziabad district.

“I will file my nomination on Friday and will connect to people virtually and also through door-to-door campaigns as directed by the Election Commission. I will raise local issues which include the need for better educational facilities, health-care facilities and the problems that people faced during the pandemic,” Tyagi said.

The Congress has never won from Sahibabad constituency and this time, Tyagi will take on heavyweights Sunil Sharma of the BJP and Amarpal Sharma of the Samajwadi Party, besides others.

The Congress party earlier gave tickets to district president Bijender Yadav from Muradnagar, district president (minority wing) Yameen Malik from Loni, and Sushant Goyal, son of late Congress MP Surendra Prakash Goyal , from Ghaziabad.

Like the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party has also fielded a woman from Sahibabad, Chhavi Tyagi. The Bharatiya Janata Party has retained its sitting MLA, Dr Manju Shivach, in Modinagar. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Poonam Garg from Modinagar.

The last date for filing of nominations is on Friday and voting under the first phase of elections will be held on February 10.

Experts said the Congress is banking heavily on its workers and loyalists and this will benefit the party in the long run. “The decision to offer tickets to party workers and loyalists will benefit the Congress in the long run and it will also reassure the party cadre. The organisational setup of any party will get a boost if workers get to rise up within the party,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history), MM College, Modinagar.

