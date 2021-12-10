Ghaziabad ramps up testing as four Covid-19 cases reported in a day

The district health department has issued directions to ramp up testing at primary health centres as there has been a minor rise in Covid-19 infections, four of which were detected on Friday, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the four Covid-19 cases which came to the fore on Friday, one is a 14-year-old girl who lives in Crossings Republik and is a student of a Greater Noida school. A 74-year-old man from a high-rise in Vasundhara; a 37-year-old male patient from Indirapuram and another 31-year-old man from Sector 7 in Vaishali are among the others who have tested positive for the infection.

Officials said all the three male patients have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 31-year-old man arrived in Delhi from Patna by flight on December 5 while the girl’s father has a travel history from Gujarat.

“We have informed district officials about the girl; they will conduct necessary procedures at her school. Though there is a minor rise in Covid cases, all the patients have mild symptoms and are in home isolation. We are keeping a track of those coming from abroad as well as those arriving from other states. So far, we have sent about 210 samples for genome sequencing and none tested positive for the new variant, Omicron,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to official records, there have been very few Covid cases in the district since August. The last time the district had the highest number of active cases (21) was on July 27 this year.

“Since there is minor rise in cases, we have asked all the urban primary health centres to conduct at least 50 tests per day. The more we test, chances are more cases may come to the fore,” said Dr Gupta.

Currently, the district has a daily target of conducting 3,900 Covid tests via RT-PCR while the target assigned for rapid antigen tests is 3,500.

According to official records of the district health department, total 2,075,460 samples have been collected for Covid-19 test since March last year. The health department has collected more than 40,000 samples in the first 10 days of this December. The overall sample positivity is 2.87% while is it is 0.03% for the month of December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health experts said there seems to be a minor rise in Covid cases.

“The testing had decreased after Covid cases started declining. It is a time when testing should be increased to trace the suspected cases and treat them at the earliest. Further, people should take every precaution, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

Data from the health department shows total 55,692 Covid cases have been reported in the district, which include 461 deaths. The district has recorded 324 cases in June, 65 in July, 26 in August, 18 in September, 14 in October and six in November.