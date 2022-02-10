Ghaziabad readies for voting, low turnout in urban areas a concern

Voting for the five assembly constituencies of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Loni, Muradnagar and Modinagar in Ghaziabad district will take place on Thursday, under phase one of the seven phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, and election officials said their focus this time will be on increasing the polling percentage of the district. Voting will commence at 7am Thursday and end at 6pm, election officials said. Counting of votes will be on March 10.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) records, voter turnout in the two urban constituencies of Sahibabad and Ghaziabad did not reach even 55% , either during the 2012 or the 2017 assembly elections. The rural segments of Loni, Muradnagar and Modinagar fared slightly better during the previous two assembly elections and clocked over 60% polling each time.

The overall voting percentage in Ghaziabad district was 57.57 in the 2017 elections and 57.71 in the 2012 elections, as per the election commission data. The overall voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh was 61.24% in 2017 and 59.52% in 2012, the data showed.

Election officials said they increased facilities this year in an attempt to get more people to vote.

“We will provide two pink booths (booths managed by women staff) in each constituency, as well as 75 divyang booths (booths managed by the specially abled), besides 20 model booths. We will also provide PPE kits at centres to facilitate voting by Covid-infected persons. They will be allowed to vote during the last hour of polling day -- from 5pm -- as per the ECI guidelines,” said RK Singh, district election officer.

“We have carried out various SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) activities with the help of students and NCC cadets. We also conducted activities in low turnout areas. We are expecting the polling percentage to rise this time,” he added.

Election officials said they are largely concerned with voter turnout in the urban segments of Sahibabad and Ghaziabad. According to ECI records, Sahibabad saw 49.31% voter turnout in 2012, which dropped to 49.20% in 2017. Likewise, voter turnout in Ghaziabad constituency dropped from 54.08% in 2012 to 53.27% in 2017.

According to the latest electoral rolls, there are 2,916,495 voters in Ghaziabad district, including 1,614,664 men, 1,301,646 women and 185 transgender persons. Sahibabad constituency has the highest number of voters--1,020,386--while Ghaziabad constituency has 472,771 voters. Together, the two urban segments comprise 51.19% of the total voters in Ghaziabad district.

According to political analysts, a low voter turnout in urban constituencies could be due to a general lack of political inclination.

“Different factors affect polling in urban constituencies--they could be related to the candidates’ background or their restricted access to voters. Urban constituencies mostly comprise the working class, and there are many who treat polling day as a holiday and stay home. On the other hand, people in rural areas are more politically inclined,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science), MMH Degree College, Ghaziabad.

“It is also up to political parties to make a better connect with voters in urban constituencies. This time, people who have suffered due to Covid may prefer to stay home and this may also impact polling,” he said.

ECI records also indicate that within the urban constituencies, upmarket localities tend to record a lower voter turnout as compared to general localities.

For instance, according to the 2017 records of the Sahibabad constituency, the 10 polling booths that recorded the highest voter turnout--68.94% to 77.73%--were located in localities that house a working class population such as Brij Vihar, Shyam Park Extension, Bhopra, Pasonda, Karhera, Prahladgarhi and Rajendra Nagar.

On the other hand, the 10 booths with the lowest voter turnout--19.73% to 29.41%--were located in the upmarket localities of Vasundhara Sector 15, Ahimsa Khand 2, Shipra Sun City in Indirapuram, Sector 6 at Vaishali and Shalimar Garden Extension 1.

According to records from 2017, the three rural segments of Loni, Muradnagar and Modinagar fared much better in terms of voter turnout. The top 10 booths in Loni recorded an average 80.34% to 92.36% voter turnout, Muradnagar 78.11% to 87.95%, and Modinagar 79.59% to 86.02%.

A low voter turnout, say political experts, can greatly affect the outcome.

“Several parties claim that their voter base mainly comprises upper or upper middle-class segments, which mostly resides in urban constituencies. Others claim that they have more support base in rural constituencies. So, an increase or decrease in turnout surely impacts the performance of parties and candidates,” said KK Sharma, associate professor, MM College, Modinagar.

