Ghaziabad recorded ‘good’ air on just 10 days this year, AQI still ‘very poor’

Residents of Ghaziabad breathed in “good” quality of air -- with an air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 -- only 10 days this year, said weather experts on Saturday.

Figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) indicate that the city recorded 20 days with an AQI in the ‘severe’ category and 75 days with an AQI in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the official government data, Ghaziabad is listed among the 16 “non-attainment cities” in Uttar Pradesh, with high levels of air pollution. Cities are declared ‘non-attainment’ if they do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter (PM10) or nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over a period of five years.

“The fewer number of ‘good’ air days this year is due to the fact that the city is situated in the Indo-Gangetic plain, where the dust content is naturally high. Even during the coronavirus-imposed lockdown, the pollution levels reduced a bit, but the AQI was not in the ‘good’ category... The impact of vehicular emission and adverse meteorological conditions also impact the city’s AQI on a regular basis,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Between January and November this year, days with a ‘very poor’ quality of air increased to 75, against 67 and 62 days during 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The figures, however, also indicated that the condition has improved a little as in 2020 and 2019, which saw only 13 and three days with an AQI in the ‘good’ category, but none in the months of April, May and June when the lockdown restrictions were first imposed after the Covid-19 outbreak across the country. 2021 saw 100 ‘moderate’ days, against 122 in 2020 and 93 in 2019, according to the figures.

Pollution levels under the ‘moderate’ category causes “breathing discomfort to the people along with lungs, asthma and heart diseases”.

“We have about 15-20 patients daily, and they have symptoms related to bronchial asthma, infection in the respiratory tract, among others. These also get aggravated due to higher pollution levels, and some patients also suffer from skin infection, heart issues, and irritation to eyes. The frequency of such patients increases to nearly 100-150 per day during winters. Pollution is one of the major factors affecting such patients,” said Dr Sanjay Teotia, chief medical superintendent of Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, said that all the pollution abatement measures should continue round the year, instead of agencies concerned taking such steps only during the winter season, and that is “the need of the hour”.

“If agencies concerned are sincere enough, they must take up pollution abatement measures round the year. However, there is a lack of enforcement on the ground level, and it is only during the monsoon or rainfall that the pollution levels decline. Local factors like garbage burning, road dust, and vehicular emission continue to add to the high pollution levels every day. The administration must have a local policy to combat pollution round the year,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

This year, since Diwali on November 4, the city has been recording the AQI levels only in the ‘severe’, ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ category.

According to figures released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Saturday, the three cities of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida recorded the AQI at 327, 335, and 355, respectively -- all in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to a System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) forecast on Saturday, wind speeds are likely to be low in the next two days (December 5 and 6), and reducing ventilation will lead to a degradation in the air quality, but within the ‘very poor’ category only.

“From December 7, winds are likely to increase dispersing pollutants, but the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. Partly cloudy sky and low mixing layer height are preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” said the Safar forecast.