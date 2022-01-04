Ghaziabad reports 135 fresh Covid cases, fails to meet daily testing target

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad reported 135 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday -- the highest single-day spike since May 27 last year, when 169 infections were seen, said officials of the health department.

Most of the cases have been reported from prime localities like Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Raj Nagar and Raj Nagar Extension, and Kavi Nagar among others. The officials said that approximately 90% of the total infections during December 2021 and January 2022 have been reported from these localities in the city.

“We have increased surveillance and containment exercises amid an increase in the number of Covid cases in the district. We have directed all the 82 rapid response teams (RRTs) to ensure facility allocation for every patient and house visit the same day. There are other five RRTs, which are directed through the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre (ICCCC),” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer (ACMO) of Ghaziabad.

The RRTs comprise health department officials, who are tasked to visit people infected with the virus and take stock of their well-being, before assigning appropriate facilities to them. The teams also brief neighbours of the infected people about the precautions to be taken.

“The teams have also been asked to ensure that they call every patient every day and take stock of their well-being. We have kept 3,459 Covid beds in 58 hospitals on standby, and if needed, we will scale beds up to 6,000 of the overall 10,000 beds available in the district,” Tyagi added.

With the health department stepping up efforts in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the daily testing has failed to come at par with the daily target of 7,400 sample testing set by the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to official figures, the sample positivity rate on Monday increased to 2.42% -- highest since May 2021, when the rate was 7.41%. So, the rate is in the range of 0.01% to 0.23% between June and December 2021.

The district tested 3,305 samples, which is a shortfall of nearly 4,095 samples in the daily target.

Sample positivity rate refers to the number of positive samples per 100 samples tested.

The district health department officials said that they face shortage of viral transport media (VTM) vials which has resulted in lower testing per day. The district has also been facing a shortage of VTM, which are being used for Covid testing, said officials familiar with the development. An officer from the district health department said that the shortage of VTM vials has also affected Covid testing in the district.

“We have ordered for nearly 20,000-25,000 more VTM vials from the depot in Meerut, and have received 6,000 vials. After VTM vials come in regularly, the testing will surely be enhanced. Cases are increasing, according to official figures, and 90% of the infections have been reported from prime localities,” Tyagi added.

According to official figures, Ghaziabad since the beginning of the pandemic has recorded 56,137 cases till Monday (December 3) and the figure includes 392 active Covid cases -- 304 in home isolation and seven in hospitals, as facility allocation process is on for 81 patients.

Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter), said, “If Covid testing is at the lower end and the positivity is higher, it means many Covid-positive people are not being tested. In such a case, the spread of the infection will be faster as the infected people will not be confined. It is high time that Covid testing be enhanced, and Covid patients are being isolated at the earliest.”

