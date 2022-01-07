Ghaziabad reports over 1,000 fresh Covid cases in first six days of January

The tally of fresh Covid cases reported in the month of January as well the active cases in the district crossed the 1,000-mark as 360 new infections were reported on Thursday on the back of 8,007 samples.

Ghaziabad reported 160 fresh cases two days ago on Tuesday (January 4). Officials from the district health department attribute the rise in the number of cases to increased testing in the past two days.

According to official data, so far in the first six days of January, 1,020 fresh cases have been reported in the district compared to 235 cases which were reported in December. Currently, there are 1,180 active cases in the district.

“There has been rise in cases as we have increased daily testing for past two days. According to our estimates, a majority of the present cases, about 80%, are people in the age group of 21-50 years. These are people who have to travel for work. Testing is mostly being done for people having symptoms or a travel history from different states/countries. Most of the patients are asymptomatic,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.

He said that the department will further increase testing and is planning to conduct about 5,000 RT-PCR tests, besides rapid antigen tests. The state government has already given a target of conducting 3,900 RT-PCR tests and 3,500 tests using rapid antigen kits daily.

From Wednesday onwards, the district has increased testing and collected 7,892 samples on the day, of which 255 tested positive for Covid-19.

With the increase in fresh cases, the sample positivity rate (number of samples testing positive per 100 samples tested) in the month of January (till Thursday) stood at 3.64% while it was 1.89% in the first three days of the month. The positivity rate increased to 2.56% on January 4. The current positivity rate is higher than the overall positivity rate of the district, which is about 2.64%, since the start of pandemic.

Officials said with the sudden rise in cases, they are expecting the Covid-19 infection to reach its peak in January/February and decline thereafter.

“We are ensuring that proper medical kits and medicines are prescribed to patients in home isolation. This is being done by our rapid response teams, which we have now increased to 102 from the existing 82 teams. It has been observed that in the current wave, symptoms in patients are persisting for about 2-3 days. However, we are tracking all cases and taking samples of patients who have a travel history for genome-sequencing . About 323 samples have been taken so far and only two have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19,” said the CMO.

Health experts said the positivity rate surging with the increase in tests indicates that the infection is widespread.

“It also indicates that it is headed towards community transmission even if the authorities do not admit it. The way the infection is spreading also indicates that it maybe the Omicron variant. But it is major relief that patients are recovering early with mild symptoms and there has been almost no need for hospitalization,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

According to state control room figure released on Thursday evening, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad had 1,706 and 1,180 active cases respectively. The two districts occupy the first and second spot among the 75 districts in UP having the highest number of active cases.

Collectively, the two districts make up 35.09% of the total active case load of the state, which had total 8,224 active cases till Thursday evening.

According to official records for December, 2021 and January this year, Indirapuram (with 241 cases), Crossings Republik (168 cases), Kaushambi (92 cases, Vaishali (78 cases), Vasundhara (77 cases), Sahibabad (74 cases), Raj Nagar Extension (73 cases), Nehru Nagar (57 cases) besides Kavi Nagar and Raj Nagar with 49 cases each, are among the high case load localities in Ghaziabad.

