Ghaziabad residents experiencing ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality for two months

Ghaziabad has been recording “poor” to “severe” air quality over the past couple of months. The city last experienced “moderate” air on October 26.

An air quality index (AQI) reading between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

This winter has been Ghaziabad’s worst in terms of pollution for the past three years. According to official data from the UP pollution control board (UPPCB), Ghaziabad experienced 17 “moderate” days during the three winter months of October, November and December in 2019 and four in 2020.

Records indicate that this year, the city experienced only 10 “moderate” days, all in the month of October. So far, pollution levels have failed to come down below the “poor” category in November and December so far.

“The pollution levels remain high. Initially, it was due to the impact of stubble burning in neighbouring states during the Diwali festival and now it is due to meteorological conditions and local pollutants. On our part, we have made efforts to trace and penalise those who violate norms. We carry out regular field inspections to check local violations,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

According to 4pm air quality index released by the Central Pollution Control Board, Ghaziabad on Tuesday recorded an AQI reading of 286 in the higher end of the “poor” category while Greater Noida and Noida recorded AQI readings of 288 and 274, respectively, both in the “poor” category.

Ghaziabad on Tuesday witnessed a drizzle, which UPPCB officials said may help bring down suspended pollutants in the air and improve air quality on Wednesday.

Ghaziabad is also listed under the 16 non-attainment cities in Uttar Pradesh and funds of about ₹61.5 crore ( ₹615 million) from the Fifteenth Finance Commission were allotted to the city exclusively for the purchase of equipment and taking measures to improve air quality. The funds were allocated in December last year as well as in July this year, said officials.

The officials of Ghaziabad municipal corporation said due to some delays on account of the lockdown, agencies were not getting the required supply in time.

“We have floated all the tenders and almost 75% of the different measures and equipment have been taken up or received. It is likely that the rest of the equipment will arrive within a week,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

Officials said that the list of procured equipment/works was not readily available.

Using the funds, the corporation planned to get 30 big air filters and put them in public places; six higher capacity anti-smog guns with a capacity of 6,000 litres each; revamp 200 parks; convert 579 vehicles to CNG and develop a city forest near the New Bus Adda Metro station, among other measures.

The funds were also to be utilised for the paving of dusty roads with greenery and stones.

Environmentalists said that the pollution scenario in the city has gone from bad to worse over the past several years.

“If meteorological conditions and external pollution sources cannot be controlled, special efforts are needed to keep a tight check on local pollution sources. Ghaziabad remains high on PM2.5, which is largely attributed to vehicular emission. Further, the construction activities and the bad condition of roads have also aided the city’s pollution levels. If there is no strict enforcement at the local level, the conditions will remain similar the next season too,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist and lawyer.

PM 2.5 is fine, inhalable particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns. Experts consider it the primary pollutant in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON