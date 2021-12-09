Ghaziabad sets up dedicated wards in two hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients

The district health department has dedicated a ward each with 20 beds for Covid-19 patients at the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital and Santosh Medical College in case a patient infected with the viral infection needs immediate admission.

The Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital worked as a dedicated Covid facility in the L-2 category during the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic while the Santosh Medical College was acquired by the government as a dedicated L-3 category facility.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government’s three-tier setup, hospitals falling in the L-1 category deal with Covid patients having mild symptoms; those in the L-2 category treat patients with moderate symptoms while facilities falling under the L-3 category are dedicated to treatment of critical patients.

“In line with our preparedness against any increase in Covid-19 cases, we have dedicated a ward each at Sanjay Nagar hospital and Santosh Medical College with 20 beds to treat Covid-19 patients. The two hospitals have been told to keep the wards ready along with the requisite equipment and manpower. The wards have been prepared so that any Covid patient requiring admission can be shifted to any of the two facilities depending on his/her condition,” said chief medical officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the district worked with about 50 hospitals, which were classified as dedicated Covid hospitals, to treat patients infected with the viral disease.

According to official figures, the district had 3,292 patients against the availability of 3,469 beds at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

“Communication has been passed on to the different hospitals to be ready to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases. Hospitals, which played a crucial part during the first and the second waves, have been asked to keep the infrastructure and resources ready for treatment of Covid-19 cases in 24 to 72 hours, if the need arises. We will rope in hospitals for Covid treatment as per requirement,” said the chief medical officer.

Eleven new oxygen plants were installed in different government healthcare facilities on the directions of the state government after the second wave.

“There was a high demand for oxygen during the second wave. Our hospital has got two new oxygen plants with a capacity of 150 litres per minute (LPM) and another having 500 LPM capacity. We already have one more plant with a capacity of 150 LPM. So, our entire hospital is now equipped with centralised oxygen supply,”said Dr Sanjay Teotia, chief medical superintendent of Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital. The hospital mostly depended on oxygen cylinders during the second wave of the pandemic.

“On directions of the chief medical officer, we have come up with a Covid ward having 20 beds. Dedicated manpower and resources have also been assigned. Doctors too have been assigned 24-hour duty,” said Teotia.

According to the state control room figures, currently there are nine active cases in the district. Till Wednesday, the overall Covid tally in the district stood at 55,689, which include 461 deaths.