Ghaziabad: SP leaders, 2,000 supporters booked for poll code breach

The district police lodged two FIRs against office-bearers and leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday for allegedly violating the poll code and prohibitory orders in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The FIRs were lodged after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary held a joint press conference at a banquet hall in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Police said that the organisers and SP leaders allegedly brought in more than the permitted number of people to the events in a violation of the poll code issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Election Commission of India on January 22 extended its ban on political rallies and roadshows in the five election-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, till January 31 as the country continues to grapple with another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commission, however, had decided to relax some of the guidelines for candidates who will be contesting in the first phase on February 10 and second phase to be held on February 14. Candidates in Uttar Pradesh constituencies that vote in the first phase were allowed physical meetings in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50% of the capacity of the ground, but only from January 28 to February 8. UP will vote in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Ghaziabad goes to polls in the first phase on February 10.

According to police, one FIR was filed against Aslam Chaudhary, SP candidate from Dhaulana, and 500 to 600 of his supporters, while the second FIR was filed SP’s district president Rashid Malik, city president Rahul Chaudhary and vice-president Himanshu Parashar, besides 2,000 supporters.

The joint press briefing held by Yadav and Chaudhary at a banquet hall in Ghaziabad on Saturday afternoon drew a large crowd.

“The organisers of the party were permitted to have 150 people in attendance at the banquet hall, but several more party supporters entered the premises after flouting guidelines. The SP candidate was booked as he came with hundreds of his supporters and led a vehicle rally to the banquet hall. The two FIRs were lodged for violating the campaign guidelines as well as breaching prohibitory orders,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Both the FIRs were lodged under sections 171F (undue influence or personation at an election), 188 (violation of prohibitory orders), 269 and 270 (acts likely to cause spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad.

The SP office bearers said that police had a mala fide intention.

“There were only 12 persons inside the banquet hall besides media personnel who were called to attend the joint press conference. A crowd gathered on its own outside the banquet hall--they were not associated with the party. The FIRs are a deliberate attempt by police to pressurise us,” said Malik, the SP district president.

Besides Yadav and Chaudhary, all five candidates of the SP-RLD alliance in Ghaziabad, the SP office-bearers as well as SP candidate Aslam Chaudhary were present during the joint press conference on Saturday.

Aslam Chaudhary could not be reached for his comments.

Police, however, refuted the charge and said that the FIRs were lodged in accordance with the law and denied any bias as claimed by the SP office-bearers.

The SP-RLD alliance is contesting from all five assembly seats of Loni (RLD), Muradnagar (SP), Sahibabad (SP), Ghaziabad (SP) and Modinagar (RLD) in the district. A part of the Dhaulana assembly segment falls in Ghaziabad and the SP has fielded Aslam Chaudhary, the sitting MLA as its candidate.