Ghaziabad starts drive as 125,000 yet to get their second dose

About 125,000 people are yet to take their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the district, according to data from the district health department. Officials said that they have now started with a drive to encourage people to get their second dose even as the Covid-19 cases have witnessed a considerable drop during the third wave.

According to the data, the district, till Tuesday evening, achieved 103.56% (2,945,491) of its target of vaccinating 2,844,305 beneficiaries under the 18+ category. It also achieved about 84.28% (2,397,091) coverage for the second dose for the .

“There are about 125,000 beneficiaries who are yet to take the second dose. For this, we have started calling up the beneficiaries and encouraging them to come for their second dose. We have also roped in schools for second dose coverage for children aged 15-18 years. The local health unit is also calling them up for second dose,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination.

“We are also operating about 300 sessions per day so that beneficiaries can easily walk-in at any centre to get their dose,” he added.

For the 15-18 group, the district has been assigned a target of vaccinating 234,488 beneficiaries, while the health department has vaccinated 215,673 children with the first dose which is 91.98% of the target. As regards the second dose, the district has vaccinated 77,677 children till Tuesday evening and this is about 33.13% coverage.

Experts said that the decline in Covid cases due to third wave could be the reason for slow pace of second dose coverage. “Since the cases have dropped considerably during the third wave, people may have become complacent in getting the next dose. The vaccination process may have also got hampered due to the election process. So, it is now vital that the beneficiaries take up their second dose as well for increased protection against Covid-19,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

According to the official records, the district on Tuesday had 202 active cases which included four new cases. A total of 84,548 cases have reported in the district since the start of the pandemic.

