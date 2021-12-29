Ghaziabad to get first batch of 15 low-floor AC e-buses on January 5 next year

Ghaziabad: Officials of the Uttar Pradesh urban development department on Tuesday said that it will roll out the first batch of 15 low-floor air conditioned (AC) electric buses in Ghaziabad on January 5 next year.

Ghaziabad is set to get 50 such buses. which are likely to be rolled out in several phases, under this project.

During an event in Lucknow on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 75 such buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle (FAME II) for seven cities, including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Jhansi.

“The state urban development department has issued a communication in which they have set the tentative date to start the e-bus service on January 5, 2022. Ghaziabad will initially receive 15 e-buses, which will run on four designated routes. There is a charging station at Akbarpur-Behrampur in Vijay Nagar with 12 bays for charging,” said AK Singh, regional manager of UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to flag off the bus services virtually, said the officials.

“Each of the buses will have a capacity to cover a distance of 120 kilometres in a single charge. The buses will have an option for charging from a single point, which will take nearly two hours for being fully charged, at the 12 bays. They will also have a double point charging facility, which will take just one hour to fully charge the batteries,” Singh added.

An entity named ‘Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited’ has also been formed to oversee the operations of the e-buses, which will be the first state-run city transport service in Ghaziabad. The entity will be headed by Meerut commissioner Surendra Singh, and officers from the UPSRTC and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC). AK Singh has been appointed the chief executive officer of the entity.

The 15 e-buses, which will run on four designated routes being finalised, will cover a distance of 88 kilometres per trip. The first route over 33 kilometres (one side) will connect Anand Vihar to Muradnagar, the second 20km route from Anand Vihar to Raj Nagar’s ALT Centre, the third 20km route from Dilshad Garden to Govindpuram, and the fourth 15km route will connect various points from Tila Morh to New Bus Stand.

The minimum and maximum fares for the bus ride, on any route, has been fixed at ₹10 and ₹40 per passenger, respectively.

In August 2019, the Ministry of Heavy Industries sanctioned 5,595 e-buses to 64 cities in different states for intra-city and inter-city bus services, and 600 of the total buses were approved for 11 cities in Uttar Pradesh including 50 for Ghaziabad.

