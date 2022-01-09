Ghaziabad’s daily spike in cases hits second wave peak levels

With 683 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported in Ghaziabad city on Saturday, the daily spike in cases in the district is now nearing the peak levels seen during the second wave of the pandemic last April-May, when the daily case count had averaged about 1,000 a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to health records of January 8, Ghaziabad has an overall case tally of 58,226 with 2,428 active cases. Of the active cases, 2,312 have come in the month of January and only 14 of the active cases are presently lodged in facilities while rest are in home isolation.

According to the records, the overall tally of Covid cases touched 57,000 on Friday and took just a single day to touch 58,000.

The last time the district saw a similar spike was during the months of April and May 2021, at the height of the second wave of infections. For instance, the district reached a tally of 38000 cases on April 29 and 40,000 a day later on April 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 15,000 cases were added in the month of May 2021 before they started declining. From 55,000 total cases as on May 31, 2021, it took the district 217 days to add the next 1,000 -- it touched 56,000 on January 2 this year.

But the spike since then has been alarming, officials said. The next 1,000 cases came in five days to clock 57,000 on January 7 and a 1,000 more within a single day to take the tally to 58,000 as on January 8.

“The spike is sudden and it is heading towards the peak. In the coming days, more cases are expected and thereafter a decline will be observed. The only advantage as of now is that the severity of infection is very low. Currently, only those who are unvaccinated or having co-morbid conditions are at high risk,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a result of the current spike, the positivity rate -- the number of samples that return positive among the total tested -- during the past fortnight (from December 25 to January 8) has increased from 0.17% to 7.48%.

The sample positivity rate in January has reached 6.19% against an overall positivity rate of 2.65%.

During the past four days, from January 5 to 8, the district has been conducting tests above the daily target of 7,400 set by the state government.

“We are keeping track of all cases coming in at a rapid pace and more rapid response teams will be created as the cases increase. Apart from that, since a majority of our patients are in home isolation, we are ensuring that we provide medicine kits to all patients. The kits will also be given to ‘Nigrani Samitis’ in localities and these are being provided to patients at home and also to patients who test positive at testing centres,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the spike, in order to protect children, we will be holding mega vaccination camps at 200-250 schools across the district on Sunday. We have a stock of one lakh of Covaxin shots and we will try to vaccinate as many children as possible on Sunday,” the CMO said.

“With increasing number of cases coming in, we have resorted to containment with the help of micro containment zones. This includes the house of the patient and his/her movement outside is strictly restricted during the home isolation period. The teams also sensitise neighbours,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city) who is also the nodal officer for containment zones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON