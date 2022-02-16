Ghaziabad’s priority section to get first RRTS train in 3 months

The first train of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project is likely to reach Duhai depot in Ghaziabad in the next three months, after which the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will commence trail run on the 17km priority section of the project, officials said on Wednesday.

The 82km RRTS project is proposed to connect three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with the help of high-speed trains. Of the 82km, a 17km priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai is being developed in Ghaziabad. This stretch is likely to commence operations by March, 2023, while the entire 82-km route is likely to get commissioned in March, 2025.

“We are expecting the first six-coach train to arrive at Duhai depot in May for the priority section in Ghaziabad. Thereafter, we will plan for a trail run, which includes a series of test runs,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The NCRTC is developing 25 stations for the 82km stretch and five of these are being built for the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad.

“The work for the Sahibabad and Duhai stations is in advanced stages. It is expected that these two stations will be the first ones to get completed. The track laying and signalling work is also expedited for the priority section,” Vats added.

The other stations on the priority section include Ghaziabad, Gudhar, and Duhai Depot.

For the RRTS project, the NCRTC has proposed 30 trains of six coaches each. Each car of an RRTS train will have six automatic plug-in type wide doors, three on each side (business class will have four such doors, two on each side) for ease of access and exit. The first look of the RRTS trains was unveiled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in September, 2020.

The NCRTC has also proposed 10 trains with three coaches each which will serve as local transit module in Meerut.

The officials said that the state-of-the-art rolling stock will be first-of-its-kind in India with a design speed of 180kmph and will have radiating stainless steel outer body with aerodynamic design. The entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in Gujarat under ‘Make in India’ initiative.

