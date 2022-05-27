Govt schools receive loudspeakers taken down from religious places in GB Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar police is facilitating the donation of loudspeakers-- taken down from religious and public places for violating noise pollution norms--to government schools in the district.

The donations were made by priests and maulvis of different temples and mosques. According to police, 13 loudspeakers were donated to different schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday and Thursday. While four loudspeakers were donated in Greater Noida zone, five were donated in Central Noida zone and four in Noida zone of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.

“Local officers contacted places, from where loudspeakers were taken down, and asked if they wanted to donate them to a government school. The officials facilitated the donation process between both parties,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

According to Meenakshi Katyayan, DCP (Greater Noida), instructions have been given to schools, which have received the loudspeakers, to keep the volume low. “The school authorities have been asked to ensure they keep the volume of the loudspeakers low and do not exceed the prescribed decibel levels while using the device,” said Katyayan.

Salman Khurshid, a committee member of a mosque at Basavalli market in Sector 9 , said, “The police took down our loudspeakers in April as per state guidelines and we were unable to use them since then. However, when the police officers asked us if we wanted to donate them to a school, we readily agreed as it is a very noble initiative.”

Khurshid donated two loudspeakers to Junior Government School in Harola village in Noida. “The loudspeakers will be of great use to us since we have not been able to buy a microphone system for the students due to resource crunch,” said Anita Chauhan, principal of the school.

Bhola Nath, a priest at a temple in Sector 8, also donated two loudspeakers to a school. “Donation of such loudspeakers, which were taken down, is a good gesture and we hope others too come forward to join the cause,” he said.

In April this year, the Gautam Budh Nagar police had issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted ambient air quality standards in respect of noise marked for certain zones.

According to norms, the sound from loudspeakers should not exceed 70 decibel for commercial areas and 65 decibel for residential areas and the devices should not be used at night (between 10pm to 6am).

In a drive carried out across the district in last week of April, the Gautam Budh Nagar police had removed 142 loudspeakers from religious and public places in the district for violating noise pollution norms.

