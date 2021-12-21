Greater Noida: 2 school students die, 1 injured in car accident on Yamuna e-way

Two school students were killed and another one was injured when their speeding car hit a divider on the Yamuna Expressway and overturned, in Greater Noida on Monday afternoon, said the police.

The victims, students of Class XII of a government school in Greater Noida’s Rabupura, were identified as Mohit Sharma, 17, and Anjali Gupta, 17, and the injured Manish Nagar, 16 — all residents of Surajpur in Greater Noida, said police officials.

Sudheer Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said that the three teenagers were returning home in a Hyundai i10 car from Rabupura, after appearing for a practical examination there. “Their car was on the Jewar-Greater Noida side of the Yamuna Expressway when Sharma, who was driving the car, lost balance of the vehicle and hit a divider, following which the car overturned,” according to Kumar.

“The three teenagers got trapped inside the vehicle... Some passersby, meanwhile, informed the police, and a team of officials from the Dankaur police station reached the spot and rescued the school students. The trio was admitted to a nearby private hospital, where two of them were declared dead. The injured boy, Manish, is undergoing treatment,” Kumar said.

According to the police, they have not received any complaint in the matter yet.

501 accidents were reported on the expressway between January 1 and August 31 this year, due to speeding among other factors, said the Noida transport department.