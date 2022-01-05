Greater Noida: 3 arrested for looting 100K from cash collection agents in Dadri

Police arrested three people on Tuesday for allegedly looting ₹100,000 from two cash collection agents of a private finance company in Greater Noida’s Dadri at 12:30pm on Monday, said officials, adding that the fourth suspect is absconding.

The suspects were identified as Deepanshu Rana, 25, Vansh Singh, 24, and Rahul Jatav, 25 -- all residents of Jarcha in Greater Noida, police said, adding that they have also recovered a countrymade gun, a knife, a motorcycle, ₹70,000 and identity cards of the two victims from the possession of the trio. The fourth person, claimed to be the mastermind by the other suspects -- identified as Vipin Sharma, 26 -- is on the run.

Sanjeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station, said that a case was registered against four persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (punishment for robbery) at the police station on Monday.

The complainants -- Pinku, 30, and Kartik, 32, collection agents of a private company in Greater Noida -- were travelling on a motorcycle around 12:30pm on Monday, when four suspects snatched their bag containing ₹100,000, a smartphone, identity cards and some documents near the Dadri bypass.

Police formed two teams to investigate the case, Kumar said, adding, “We scanned some CCTV footage from areas near the crime spot and identified the suspects. Police arrested three suspects from Greater Noida on Tuesday, and recovered ₹70,000 and stolen valuables from their possession.”

The suspects revealed during interrogation that Vipin is the mastermind of the crime. “Vipin had seen the collection agents in his village, and hatched a plan to rob them. He convinced the other three suspects to commit the crime. The suspects distributed the cash among themselves -- Sharma took ₹30,000, and the remaining three ₹70,000 -- on Tuesday. The three suspects were on their way to dump a bag containing the money in a canal in Dadri, when police arrested them,” Kumar said.

The arrested trio was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, and police have launched a search to nab Vipin at the earliest.