Greater Noida: AICTE official bats for town and country planning courses

The All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE’s) member secretary Prof Rajive Kumar addressed a gathering of 700 students of engineering and management at a private university in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of town and country planning courses in higher education in the light of many upcoming smart city projects that are sprouting across the nation.

Speaking at the seminar on the topic titled ‘Recent Advancements in Engineering and Technology’ organised by Sharda University, Kumar said, “Today, the concept of smart city is gathering traction across India. In such a situation, engineering colleges should consider starting town and country planning courses. This will be essential in the town and country planning sector in the coming times and will also generate employment. In today’s times, studying traditional courses is not as beneficial as it used to be and there is a need for new and specialised courses in accordance with the demands of the changing times”.

YK Gupta, pro-chancellor of Sharda University, assured that such a course will be initiated at the School of Architecture and Planning at the university. “We have decided to start a country and town planning course at the School of Architecture and Planning as suggested by Prof Kumar. By the next session, the course will be offered to students,” he said.

Gupta added that IoT (Internet of things), data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security and robotics are the future of higher education. “Modern education not only gives good employment but, also contributes to the service of the society,” he said.

The event was attended by engineering as well as management students of the university. An interactive session between Prof Kumar, students and teachers was held after the seminar where topics such as artificial intelligence, genomics, cyber security and advanced robotics were discussed.

“The new and upcoming courses and the willingness of students to study is helping create a highly competent and attractive world-class workforce in academia and engineering sector across India. The engineering institutes have to provide students with a medium through which ideas and conventions get challenged regularly and innovative ideas and new ways of thinking emerge,” added Kumar.