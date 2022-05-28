Greater Noida authority cancels land allotment for non-payment of dues

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Friday cancelled land allotment to a company, after it failed to pay ₹13 crore in dues despite repeated notices.

The authority had in 2019 allotted 30,807 square metres of land in sector Ecotech 1 Extension industrial area. Subsequently, the company was instructed set up its Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit to execute the lease deed on time, but it did not pay any heed.

The company was then notified to clear the land dues, failing to respond to which it was asked either to clear all dues in 15 days, or face action. The company paid ₹1.3 crore of the R ₹13 crore due in February this year, seeking three months of time to pay the rest. It also failed to keep up that commitment.

“We will cancel the allotment of those companies which are not adhering to rules and failing to pay the land cost. A company after allotment will have to establish the unit as operations creates jobs, fulfilling the aim of generating employment and boosting the economy. If any company fails to set up the industries, then we cannot let them hold the land,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer. Greater Noida authority.

The authority allots land after accepting 10% of the total land cost. An additional 20% needs to be paid within the next 60 days, while the rest is to be paid in instalments. If anyone fails to make three consecutive payments, then the authority is entitled to cancel the allotment.