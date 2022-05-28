Greater Noida authority cancels land allotment for non-payment of dues
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Friday cancelled land allotment to a company, after it failed to pay ₹13 crore in dues despite repeated notices.
The authority had in 2019 allotted 30,807 square metres of land in sector Ecotech 1 Extension industrial area. Subsequently, the company was instructed set up its Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit to execute the lease deed on time, but it did not pay any heed.
The company was then notified to clear the land dues, failing to respond to which it was asked either to clear all dues in 15 days, or face action. The company paid ₹1.3 crore of the R ₹13 crore due in February this year, seeking three months of time to pay the rest. It also failed to keep up that commitment.
“We will cancel the allotment of those companies which are not adhering to rules and failing to pay the land cost. A company after allotment will have to establish the unit as operations creates jobs, fulfilling the aim of generating employment and boosting the economy. If any company fails to set up the industries, then we cannot let them hold the land,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer. Greater Noida authority.
The authority allots land after accepting 10% of the total land cost. An additional 20% needs to be paid within the next 60 days, while the rest is to be paid in instalments. If anyone fails to make three consecutive payments, then the authority is entitled to cancel the allotment.
-
Clear all encroachments from floodplains in Ghaziabad before monsoon: UP irrigation dept
The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has warned residents of about four dozen villages to remove all illegal constructions along the Hindon and Yamuna floodplains before the monsoon. The administration will not be liable for any compensation in case of damages in the event of flooding. The list includes villages in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The last time the river Hindon received major water flow was (about 1.25 lakh cusec) during the floods in 1978.
-
Sector 18 coaching centre sealed in Noida
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar department sealed a coaching centre in Sector 18, Noida, on Friday for not following norms under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and not operating with the required permissions. Provisions of the UP Coaching Registration Act, 2002, restrict coaching in certain circumstances, and mandate the registration of the person imparting coaching, or running, managing or maintaining coaching centres.
-
Collection agent robbed of ₹3.42 lakh in Greater Noida
A collection agent of a paint company was allegedly looted of ₹3.42 lakh cash by three unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Thursday evening. Police said that Lodhi was in his car that was intercepted by the three suspects. They manhandled him and fled with the cash. The three of them fled the spot after committing the crime. Police have formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the suspects.
-
Nigerian national held for cyber fraud worth ₹60 lakh in Noida
The cyber crime team of Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian national on Friday for allegedly duping over 300 Indian women of crores of rupees on the pretext of marriage after befriending them on social media platforms and matrimonial websites. Galumje has been identified as Garuba Galumje, who hails from Lagos in Nigeria, and was staying in south Delhi's Kishangarh area from where he was arrested.
-
NGT bans concreting of roadside spaces in Noida, Greater Noida
The National Green Tribunal has banned the concretisation of all roadside spaces and road berms (a level space, shelf, or raised barrier usually made of compacted soil separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope) in Noida and Greater Noida in a bid to conserve rainwater.
