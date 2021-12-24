Greater Noida authority inks pact with National Thermal Power Corporation to recycle plastic

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to recycle the plastic waste produced in the city, which will be used as fuel to produce electricity at the corporation’s Dadri plant, said officials in the know of the matter.

Officials from the Greater Noida authority said it was a challenge to treat the 20 tonne of plastic waste produced daily in the city.

“We were looking for a solution to handle the plastic waste so that it can be recycled. Now, we are happy since the NTPC will reuse the plastic waste and produce electricity, thereby eliminating the problem of the city to get rid of the plastic waste,” said CEO of Greater Noida authority Narendra Bhooshan.

The authority said it makes compost out of 50% of the organic waste produced daily and uses the same in green spaces in the city. It converts the 25% of the waste into soil that is used in filling vacant plots and other spaces.

“The challenge before us was to recycle... plastic waste of the total 200 tonne of waste produced daily in the city. Now, Greater Noida will become a city that recycles the total waste produced. We collect, segregate and treat the waste at the facility in Lakhnawali village. The NTPC will take the plastic waste to their research and development centre in Greater Noida for further use,” said Deep Chand, additional CEO of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority will earn revenue out of this agreement but the exact rate for the plastic waste is yet to be worked out between the two agencies, said officials.

“We will first make fuel out of the plastic waste and then reuse the same. The 20 tonne of plastic waste will help produce 400 megawatt of electricity daily,” said an NTPC official requesting anonymity.

