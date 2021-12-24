Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida authority inks pact with National Thermal Power Corporation to recycle plastic
noida news

Greater Noida authority inks pact with National Thermal Power Corporation to recycle plastic

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to recycle the plastic waste produced in the city, which will be used as fuel to produce electricity at the corporation’s Dadri plant, said officials in the know of the matter
Noida, India - May 01, 2018: The Noida authority has pulled out from a 'waste to energy' plant proposed to be built in Greater Noida, India, on Tuesday, May 01, 2018. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Story by Vinod Rajput)
Noida, India - May 01, 2018: The Noida authority has pulled out from a 'waste to energy' plant proposed to be built in Greater Noida, India, on Tuesday, May 01, 2018. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Story by Vinod Rajput)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVinod Rajput

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to recycle the plastic waste produced in the city, which will be used as fuel to produce electricity at the corporation’s Dadri plant, said officials in the know of the matter.

Officials from the Greater Noida authority said it was a challenge to treat the 20 tonne of plastic waste produced daily in the city.

“We were looking for a solution to handle the plastic waste so that it can be recycled. Now, we are happy since the NTPC will reuse the plastic waste and produce electricity, thereby eliminating the problem of the city to get rid of the plastic waste,” said CEO of Greater Noida authority Narendra Bhooshan.

The authority said it makes compost out of 50% of the organic waste produced daily and uses the same in green spaces in the city. It converts the 25% of the waste into soil that is used in filling vacant plots and other spaces.

“The challenge before us was to recycle... plastic waste of the total 200 tonne of waste produced daily in the city. Now, Greater Noida will become a city that recycles the total waste produced. We collect, segregate and treat the waste at the facility in Lakhnawali village. The NTPC will take the plastic waste to their research and development centre in Greater Noida for further use,” said Deep Chand, additional CEO of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority will earn revenue out of this agreement but the exact rate for the plastic waste is yet to be worked out between the two agencies, said officials.

“We will first make fuel out of the plastic waste and then reuse the same. The 20 tonne of plastic waste will help produce 400 megawatt of electricity daily,” said an NTPC official requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out