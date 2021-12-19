Greater Noida: Auto driver booked for allegedly molesting 28-year-old passenger

An auto driver was booked on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman, who was travelling with her four-year old daughter, when she objected to him taking a “wrong route” in Greater Noida on Thursday night. The woman eventually jumped off the auto with her child, and raised an alarm.

The auto driver managed to escape before the police could reach the spot, said officials.

The woman is a resident of Delhi’s Ashram, and lives with her husband and daughter. The woman had gone to Surajpur on Thursday to meet her unwell brother.

“I am an auto driver in Delhi... so, I do not have a permit to run my auto in the National Capital Region (NCR). I booked a shared auto for my wife and daughter from Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida Sector 16 at 10:50pm to Greater Noida, and noted down the registration number of the auto,” the victim’s husband said, adding that the auto driver picked up some other passengers and left for Greater Noida.

“The auto driver dropped all other passengers on the way, except for the mother-daughter duo, and got a CNG from a fuel station. From there, another auto driver started the ride,” he added.

The victim said in her complaint that the auto driver took a wrong route near the CRPF camp in Greater Noida. “When I objected, he molested and beat me. I jumped off the auto with my child, and sought help from passersby. Meanwhile, the driver escaped with the auto,” she said.

The husband said, “My wife made a phone call to me immediately after the incident. We reported the matter to the police. An official team from the Ecotech 3 police station reached the spot and launched a search, but the suspect had managed to escape by then. We provided the police with the registration number of the auto, and hope that the suspect is arrested at the earliest.”

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said a case has been registered against the unidentified auto driver under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) on Friday. “We have identified the auto used in the incident, and the auto driver will be arrested soon,” he said.

