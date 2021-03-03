Greater Noida begins survey to identify eligible people for affordable housing scheme
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started a survey to identify people eligible for the Centre’s affordable housing scheme. The authority will build 10,000 housing units meant for economically weaker section (EWS) in the city, officials said.
Once eligible people are identified, the authority will rope in private developers for the project, the officials said.
To make the project economically viable, the authority will allow the selected developers to use 10% of the total housing project for commercial purposes, the officials said.
However, work on the project will start only after the adequate number of applicants will apply for the scheme. For the survey, the authority has invited applications from interested people via advertisements till March 17, along with ₹5,000 demand draft to be submitted with the form.
“The authority will get the verification of all applications done by a government agency that will verify if the applicant belongs to EWS category or not. Then we will decide the further action on the project to be launched on public-private partnership,” said Santosh Kumar, office on special duty, Greater Noida authority.
The authority will offer additional floor area ratio (FAR) in order to construct more units (other than EWS flats) so that the developer can earn revenue and deliver the affordable houses, said the officials.
Under the scheme, the central government offers ₹1.5 lakh fund for one unit having a covered area of 30 square metres while the state government gives ₹1 lakh. The remaining expenditure will be borne by the developer or a group of developers, the officials said.
The authority has decided to allot land in sectors 1, 2 and 3 in Greater Noida West. Though a developer will get to build additional units in a housing project to make profit, the EWS units should be at least 35% in the project, said the officials.
The authority will give an opportunity to small developers, who can take up three, five and ten hectares to develop such units. Small developers can also form a consortium for the project, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Murder suspect arrested after three days of crime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida begins survey to identify eligible people for affordable housing scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDA plans e-bike project for local commute in Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
31 dilapidated government school buildings demolished in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida traffic police to paint unique numbers on auto-rickshaws for better tracking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supertech to raise ₹2,300 crore to deliver 7,000 flats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury on rise in Noida, air quality improves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three of gang stealing vehicles nabbed, four cars recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad aims 5,000 daily Covid-19 vaccination to achieve March target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad police launch drive against illegal autos, 320 seized in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gang of seven busted; stolen clothes worth ₹22 lakh recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar identifies 35 pvt hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Ghaziabad given vaccination target of 1.58 lakh for March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida Authority sanctions ₹1,000 crore to upgrade power infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox