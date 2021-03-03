Greater Noida begins survey to identify eligible people for affordable housing scheme

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started a survey to identify people eligible for the Centre’s affordable housing scheme. The authority will build 10,000 housing units meant for economically weaker section (EWS) in the city, officials said.

Once eligible people are identified, the authority will rope in private developers for the project, the officials said.

To make the project economically viable, the authority will allow the selected developers to use 10% of the total housing project for commercial purposes, the officials said.

However, work on the project will start only after the adequate number of applicants will apply for the scheme. For the survey, the authority has invited applications from interested people via advertisements till March 17, along with ₹5,000 demand draft to be submitted with the form.

“The authority will get the verification of all applications done by a government agency that will verify if the applicant belongs to EWS category or not. Then we will decide the further action on the project to be launched on public-private partnership,” said Santosh Kumar, office on special duty, Greater Noida authority.

The authority will offer additional floor area ratio (FAR) in order to construct more units (other than EWS flats) so that the developer can earn revenue and deliver the affordable houses, said the officials.

Under the scheme, the central government offers ₹1.5 lakh fund for one unit having a covered area of 30 square metres while the state government gives ₹1 lakh. The remaining expenditure will be borne by the developer or a group of developers, the officials said.

The authority has decided to allot land in sectors 1, 2 and 3 in Greater Noida West. Though a developer will get to build additional units in a housing project to make profit, the EWS units should be at least 35% in the project, said the officials.

The authority will give an opportunity to small developers, who can take up three, five and ten hectares to develop such units. Small developers can also form a consortium for the project, the officials said.